NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After its successful debut this March, Latinas in Aviation Magazine lands with its second issue this October filled with positive and personal stories of Hispanic women breaking barriers within the aviation industry.
Published by Fig Factor Media, the publication presents profiles done by special correspondents, news and trends, a student tool kit resources, a PILOTINA Forum and a section called Wisdom from the Sky. The creation of this magazine was inspired by the book "Latinas in Aviation" also by Fig Factor Media. The anthology, which is featured in three aviation museums in New York, Texas and Maryland, is a collection of stories from Latinas documenting their triumphs, challenges and experiences.
"This magazine is giving Latinas ways to spread their wings by sharing the intricacies, challenges and successes of what they do in the aviation field," said Jacqueline S. Ruiz, CEO of Fig Factor Media. "We are so proud to once again share these uplifting stories of the brave and strong Latinas. And, we want to continue uncovering new stories and encouraging other young Latinas to enter the aviation field through the resources that we list in every issue."
The inspiration and magic that these Latinas describe in the world of aviation continue with October issue's cover story of American-Venezuelan Evelyn Miralles, a pioneer and visionary who served as the Chief Principal Engineer at NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston and currently serves as Associate Vice President for Strategic Information Initiatives and Technology at the University of Houston in Clear Lake, Texas. In her exclusive interview, Miralles shares with readers her interest in computer engineering, her career as a former NASA Chief Engineer and as the lead innovator and only woman in a virtual reality lab team and advice for young people to find their passion in the STEM field.
"I am proud to represent many women like me by means of this beautiful magazine," Miralles said.
This edition also focuses on subjects such as bringing diversity and inclusion to Latina pilots, selecting the right aviation school and how aviators are making an impression with the pilot dress code.
The magazine is free to those who sign up at http://www.latinasinaviation.com.
About Fig Factor Media:
Fig Factor Media Publishing is an international publishing company with a "beeping" heart. Fig Factor Media has helped many authors achieve and support their dream of impacting their communities in the United States, Mexico, and Europe. Fig Factor Media is the official publisher of Today's Inspired Latina. For information, visit http://figfactormedia.com/.
About Latinas in Aviation:
Latinas in Aviation Magazine is a semi-annual, internationally distributed publication that is committed to promoting diversity, inclusion and equality for this and future generations of Latina women working within and aspiring to careers in STREAM and the aviation, aerospace, and space industries. The magazine creates access to mentorship, educational resources, internships, and other opportunities by sharing success stories from Latinas who have overcome challenges, stereotypes, sexism, and financial hardships to find a place in the industry of their dreams. For information, visit http://www.latinasinaviation.com/. ###
Media Contact
Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, 630-400-3361, marie@jjrmarketing.com
SOURCE Latinas in Aviation