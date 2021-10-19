NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On October 24, 2021, the 92Y will be premiering the NY debut of Trauma to Triumph – The Rise of the Entrepreneur with a dynamic panel discussion following the screening.
This award-winning series will be aired on PBS stations nationwide and the WORLD Channel.
This documentary series profiles individuals that encountered the harshest of life's trials and emerged through the spirit of entrepreneurship. A most unique approach in exploring entrepreneurial behavior in an emotional, inspiring, and empowering manner.
Featured at the 92Y is the "Survivors of War," episode sharing the remarkable stories of; Sam Solasz, a Holocaust Survivor who lost everyone and everything. Sam came to America and built a wildly successful family business. Even the mob couldn't stop him. Also featured, William Vandergriff, a Native-American who volunteered for Vietnam as a Marine. While suffering from PTSD, alcoholism, and devastating family challenges, he built a casket for his own burial. That resulted in creating a casket company.
Eric Schurenberg CEO of Mansueto Ventures/ Inc. and Fast Company Media leads a probing discussion with: Tova Friedman the youngest Auschwitz Survivor and a practicing therapist, Sam's Son, Mark Solasz the Vice President of the Company he and his brother helped his father build. Providing insights from a Veteran's and entrepreneurial point of view are Nancy Preston, a West Point graduate, served in Iraq and founded Milk Money Kitchens which offers facility and business services to food startups in NY and Loree Sutton who served as a Brigadier General in the United States Army and was the highest-ranking psychiatrist. Loree is also the former Commissioner of NYC Dept. of Veteran's Services.
Tickets are complimentary for live and streaming and can be acquired at:
https://www.92y.org/event/trauma-to-triumph
