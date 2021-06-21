NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When the Queens World Film Festival chose to honor the entire Elmhurst Hospital staff with the Spirit of Queens Award, they pledged that every one of the 6000 employees of Elmhurst would be given a full-access pass to the film festival. The Queens community, and the film festival community took action, purchasing the Heroes of Elmhurst festival passes reserved by Film Festival Flix, the virtual platform host of the hybrid-model 11th Annual QWFF.
With 6000 passes to provide, however, help from organizations and brands in addition to individual community members became necessary to meet that goal. Last week, Film Festival Flix and their leading platform sponsor, blk., stepped in, working together to ensure that the remaining 3000 passes were guaranteed.
In addition, blk. has further pledged to send 6,000 bottles of blk. water to Elmhurst Hospital which was, at one time, considered "Ground Zero" in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The theme of the Queens World Film Festival this year is HOPE: Healing Opportunities Promote Equity, with a programming lineup designed for catharsis, grief, and healing through the film arts.
"Ensuring this opportunity for the Heroes of Elmhurst aligns with our mission to make high-caliber independent festival films available to a diverse, global audience who might otherwise be unable to participate," said Benjamin Oberman, CEO of Film Festival Flix. "And we are honored to work with our partners at blk.—which stands for balance, love, and kindness— to make that happen."
The Queens World Film Festival opens Wednesday June 23. Tickets and passes are available on Film Festival Flix.
