LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Born of a desire to bring high-caliber festival films out of obscurity and to the eyes of the world, Film Festival Flix has been innovating technology and marketing solutions for film festivals for ten years. Ten years of connection, art, and growth. Ten years of elevating film festivals. Ten years of bringing the art of thousands of filmmakers to passionate audiences around the world.
Film Festival Flix designs, guides, supports, and hosts virtual film festivals— or virtual components of hybrid film festivals— on a secure streaming platform that audience members can watch from anywhere, on any device they already own.
And Virtual film festivals aren't just a COVID solution. Film Festival Flix founder and CEO, Benjamin Oberman, saw the value in a virtual platform for festival-curated independent films long before necessity spurred other competitors into action.
"The value that we've seen again and again over the last ten years has been in expanded reach to a much more diverse global audience, increased filmmaker opportunity, and in the building of a community," said Oberman, who got his start in the industry as a filmmaker, producer, and distributor. "We are empowering festivals to thrive year-round with streaming channels, with sponsor underwriting opportunities, with training from marketing and customer service experts and more."
To celebrate a decade of connecting passionate audiences with curated festival programming, Film Festival Flix is showcasing the first two award-winning and critically acclaimed films that started the journey. Phillip J. Pamer traveled from South Tyrol, Italy to present "The Holy Land of Tyrol," and Alastair Orr came from Johannesburg, South Africa to present "Expiration." Both filmmakers toured the U.S. speaking to audiences, building friendships, and exceeding audience expectations with the quality of their storytelling and filmmaking. Both films will be available to stream at no cost through the month of July.
"To share the films that led us to become advocates and leaders in the virtual film festival industry is a meaningful way to mark this occasion," Oberman said, "and we hope it leads viewers to further explore the vast selection of quality feature films, documentaries, shorts, and channels that we offer."
In addition to offering a free showcase of films to stream, subscribers to the Film Festival Flix monthly newsletter will be receiving a special discount code from the platform's leading sponsor, blk. (balance, love, kindness), a functional water brand known for its black color and primary ingredient, fulvic acid.
"Everything we do is about connection," Oberman says. "Connecting a diverse, global audience to films they might not otherwise see. Connecting film festivals to audiences they might not, through traditional methods, be able to reach, and matching those festivals to brands that can sponsor and support festival growth. It's the connections we build that keep us going."
Anyone can subscribe to the newsletter by visiting FilmFestivalFlix.com and creating an account. Those who do will want to check out the quality content available year-round, as well as the Queens World Film Festival: currently screening 198 films from 33 nations around the world through July 3.
