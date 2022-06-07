With this special fundraising event, Brooke USA seeks to further their mission to significantly improve the health, welfare, and productivity of working horses, donkeys, and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide.
LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This month, the equine advocacy organization Brooke USA once again harnesses the power of Film Festival Flix's virtual venue solution to build awareness of the issues surrounding the plight of working horses, donkeys, and mules living in vulnerable communities across the globe and to raise funds to help aid them.
On Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26, Brooke USA will present another edition of their "Films for a Cause" fundraisers featuring legendary director Steven Spielberg's War Horse, produced by DreamWorks Pictures.
War Horse is a 2011 historical drama based on both Michael Morpurgo's 1982 novel of the same name and its 2007 stage adaptation. Spielberg's cast includes Jeremy Irvine, Peter Mullan, Emily Watson, Niels Arestrup, David Thewlis, Tom Hiddleston and Benedict Cumberbatch. Set before and during World War I, the film relays the epic story of Joey, a bay Irish Hunter horse raised by British teenager Albert (Irvine), as he is bought by the British Army, leading him to encounter numerous individuals and owners throughout Europe, all the while experiencing the tragedies of the war happening around him.
Shot on location in England over 63 days, Spielberg's massive, World War I set period piece used 5,800 extras and 300 horses. The film was named one of the top ten best films of 2011 by the American Film Institute and the National Board Review and was nominated for six Academy Awards® (including Best Picture), two Golden Globe® Awards, and five British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards®.
"The story of Brooke USA and our sister organization Brooke: Action for Working Horses & Donkeys are deeply intertwined with the plot of War Horse, as the fate of former WWI horses was one of abandonment and suffering," explained Emily Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA. When Dorothy Brooke arrived in Egypt with her husband she was distraught by the images of these horses shipped from their homes across Europe and the United States to serve in the war. Dorothy sought out these horses to do whatever was needed to ease their suffering. She went on to find hundreds of poorly-treated and worn-out animals desperately in need of help and established the Brooke Hospital for the Animals in 1934.
The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare, and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. The organization is committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. Brooke USA accomplishes this goal by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need.
With this virtual event, Brooke USA seeks to exalt the many contributions working horses have made throughout history and bring attention to the 100 million working equines which today continue to serve millions of people across the globe. Moreover, the film will help raise funds for Brooke USA's critical work during June when the organization celebrates the birthday of its founder Dorothy Brooke.
The event will be bolstered by the kind support of several corporate partners who together emphasize the importance of Brooke USA's work. Partners (to date) supporting the virtual viewing include Equus Film Fest, Truist, and the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF).
General admission to the program is $35 and provides one access code, VIP Admission includes one access code and home delivery of an exclusive Caroline's Cakes (one of Oprah's Favorite Things) for $165, and Premier VIP Admission includes one access code and home delivery of an exclusive Caroline's Cakes, a bottle of Cugini Winery's Bubbly Traditional Champagne and Mottra caviar for $250. Additional donations are encouraged and can be made on the same page where tickets are sold.
Premier Packages, VIP Passes, and General Admission Passes are on sale now: https://filmfestivalflix.com/festival/brooke-usa/
The virtual event is available to stream worldwide, June 24-26, 2022.
Additional queries can be directed to Nick@FilmFestivalFlix.com
Film Festival Flix is your global virtual venue that empowers festivals, artists, and audiences through a secure user-friendly streaming platform. For more information about our platform, and upcoming festivals, please visit FilmFestivalFlix.com.
