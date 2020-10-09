CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Diagnosing Healthcare", a health care reform documentary, is available to stream now through October 25th as it debuts at ChangeFest 2020, a virtual film festival (https://socialchange.site). The film introduces two alternative health care plans. Paul Roberts, the director and producer, will be available for a live Q&A session on Sunday, October 11th from 6:00PM CST to 8:00PM CST.

About "Diagnosing Healthcare"
Roberts funded the project himself, costing nearly $200,000. The film offers solutions for the COVID-19 crisis and explores health care, with human rights at the center. The film also offers innovative solutions for humanity. One unknown health care plan introduced in the film saves 40% over the costs associated with the current U.S. healthcare system (a savings of $1.4 Trillion/year) while improving the quality of care delivered. Roberts is currently seeking investors to implement the technology introduced in the film, which has worldwide implications.

Media Contact: Paul Roberts
Tel: 813.774.1928
Email: 256330@email4pr.com

