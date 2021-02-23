NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finalists in 25 competitive categories for the 2021 Audie Awards, including the Audiobook of the Year and the Audie Award® for Young Adult, were announced by the Audio Publishers Association (APA) today.
Finalists include Kevin Bacon, Mike Birbiglia, T Bone Burnett, Susanna Clarke, Elijah Cummings, Jeff Daniels, Guillermo del Toro, Tim Ferriss, Laurence Fishburne, Flea, Kevin Hart, Cathy Park Hong, Colin Jost, Mindy Kaling, Alicia Keys, Kevin Kwan, James McBride, Jon Meacham, Walter Mosley, Carey Mulligan, Louise Penny, and Marisa Tomei. For the complete list of finalists, visit http://www.theaudies.com .
Winners will be revealed at the Audie Awards® Gala on March 22, 2021 at 9 pm EST. For the first time, the Audie Awards® are being held virtually and will stream live to the public via https://www.audiopub.org/audies-gala. The awards will be preceded by a "virtual red carpet," streaming live at 8:30 pm EST.
Award-winning actor, stand-up comedian, producer, writer, and audiobook narrator JOHN LEGUIZAMO will host the gala. Celebrity author judges for Audiobook of the Year, JENNIFER EGAN, TOMMY ORANGE, and DAVID SEDARIS as well as judges for the Young Adult Audie Award®, JERRY CRAFT, V.E. SCHWAB and MELISSA DE LA CRUZ will also participate in the virtual ceremony. Additional high-profile "special guests" to be announced in advance of the event.
The Audie Awards®, recognized as the most prestigious award in audiobook and spoken word entertainment, selected this year's finalists from over 1500 submissions, the largest number of works ever submitted for the Audies. This year also marks the return of the Audie Award® for Spanish Language, which was last awarded in 2010. Audiobook listening continues to surge, with eight years in a row of double-digit revenue growth and more titles produced in 2020 than ever before.
"We are thrilled to honor a prodigious array of audiobook talent," said APA President Ana Maria Allessi. "Gathering virtually allows us to celebrate with audiobook creators and fans from around the world. This year's Audies will be a night to remember."
Audie Awards® Competition Chair Mary Burkey noted: "With more Audie Awards submissions and more listening hours than ever—and the scope and richness of the audiobook experience at an all-time high—we commend our wonderful group of judges, which this year included an inaugural team evaluating Spanish-language titles. Everyone did an outstanding job."
