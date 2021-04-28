TORRANCE, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finance personality Crystal Oculee -- who has appeared on major network television, has been featured in Entrepreneur and Redbook magazines and is the author of a handful of publications on women and finance – will host her first entertainment women's finance webinar on May 6, 2021 at 7PM to address revenue, taxation and retirement landscape in a new streaming world.
Geared to women working in entertainment, "Entertainment Women's Focus on Wealth, Taxes and the Unexpected" will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 7PM. The event is informational and complimentary. Those interested in attending may register here.
A general entertainment webinar similar scope entitled, "The Art of Maximizing Your Lifetime Entertainment Earnings," will be held a week earlier on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 7PM.
The women's entertainment webinar will explore strategies on how to get the most out of careers in the entertainment industry, mitigate losses due to unforeseen events such as economic downturns, divorce, or other events. Although unions and guilds have leveled the playing field for women in entertainment across many aspects, still, women in entertainment must juggle income fluctuations across decades of employment for reasons separate and apart from their brothers-in-craft.
A national financial speaker, Ms. Oculee, is the Chief Financial Strategist at Confidence Wealth Management, LLC, (CWM) a wealth management service provider that applies advanced financial and wealth strategies. The firm provides meticulous planning with the goal of achieving a stress-free retirement, differentiating itself from traditional advisors.
"In creating the entertainment women's webinar, I took strategies from my book Money Confidence: Advice for Women, and applied solutions specific to women working in the entertainment sector where sudden wealth happens as do divorce, vacillating periods of high earnings and royalties, that are juxtaposed with less fortuitous economic periods. Our entertainment women's strategies keep all of these factors in mind, applying proven advanced strategies using specific, quantifiable metrics. We help examine each woman's portfolios to uncover opportunities and leverage combined strategies with the goal of multiplying wealth, rather than providing simple linear growth," said CWM Chief Financial Strategist, Crystal Oculee.
