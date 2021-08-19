CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gate 39 Media, a full-featured marketing agency and technology consulting firm dedicated to serving the financial and agricultural industries, announced that for a second consecutive year, it has ranked in Inc.'s annual list celebrating the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in America placing at #3202.
With three-year revenue growth of 115%, Gate 39 Media joins rank alongside past recipients such as Microsoft, Oracle, and Intuit. To achieve this milestone, the agency has focused on its core services to meet the growing demand for digital solutions across marketing, sales, and operations for its core niche of financial and agricultural clients.
Growth in digital marketing has been fueled by the ongoing trend in firms investing deeper into their CRM, Sales and Digital Marketing stacks, particularly around HubSpot. Gate 39 Media helps them derive useful and actionable analytics, automation, AI, and execute their marketing and sales initiatives more effectively.
In technology, Gate 39 Media plays a key role in helping companies leverage the power of the cloud. Beyond basic cloud web hosting, the agency helps businesses leverage the advanced tools available in Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, including the latest innovative web services. Cloud technology is a key component of the growth in Gate 39 Media's custom financial and agriculture application development services powered by the cloud, including data and application integration via the growing number of APIs available.
"The transition to digital marketing and service, including automation, insights, AI, and cloud services has accelerated since the start of the pandemic," comments Gate 39 Media President Shane Stiles. "Retail, small businesses, and enterprise customers are asking their service providers to deliver tools and access to services powered by technology—and we're delivering. This also means helping clients market, sell, and service their customers not just faster, but smarter. Our inclusion in the 2021 Inc. 5000 list for a second year highlights the demand for smart digital solutions fueling our growth."
Gate 39 Media is an award-winning HubSpot Platinum Solutions Partner Agency and a Gramercy Institute Financial Content Marketing Award winner. The firm was also named as an Agency of the Year Finalist in the 2021 Tearsheet Acquire Awards.
About Gate 39 Media
Gate 39 Media is a financial services marketing agency and technology consulting firm providing complete solutions for the financial, agricultural, and professional services industries since 2001. Headquartered in downtown Chicago, Gate 39 Media serves exchanges, financial advisors, brokerage firms, hedging consulting firms, agribusinesses, an array of funds, FinTech firms, and emerging managers and advisors. Gate 39 Media is a HubSpot Platinum Solutions Partner and was ranked an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company for 2020 and 2021.
