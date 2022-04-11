WASHINGTON, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- April is Financial Literacy Month, a month created to bring awareness to the need for more financial education. When it comes to personal finance, we tend to hear buzz geared towards baby boomers and millennials, but rarely do we hear about the generation born between the mid-1960s and early-1980s, also known as Generation X. According to AARP, Generation X holds the most debt, feels the stress of caring for their aging parents, and are more pessimistic about their financial future.
Jen Hemphill, Latina Money Expert, AFC® and host of the award-winning Her Dinero Matters podcast is proud to announce the second annual Financially Strong Latina, a FREE virtual series event sponsored by AARP, which brings together financial experts from the Latino community to provide financial education by Latinas for Latinas. To register, visit financiallystronglatina.com
This virtual series will feature guest speakers covering the following topics:
April 13 | 7:30pm EST: Owning Our Power as Latinas to Drive Our Financial Confidence
April 20 | 7:30pm EST: Focusing On What Matters Most for our Household Finances
April 27 | 7:30pm EST: Shifting Our Mindset to Become Financially Stronger; Live Q&A
"With knowledge comes empowerment; the more you know about your own finances, the better prepared you are to make informed decisions. And who better to empower the Latina community around finances, than Latina money experts themselves? Jen Hemphill and her panel of Latina money experts make the topic of personal finance feel approachable and culturally relevant," said Veronica Segovia Bedon, Senior Audience Manager at AARP. "We are proud to sponsor this year's Financially Strong Latina event and connect Latinas to AARP financial resources such as AARP MoneyMap™," she added.
Financially Strong Latina is sponsored by AARP, the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older. Sponsor Disclaimer: This is not an AARP hosted event, however, as event sponsor, AARP always recommends that you consult your financial/tax advisor or lawyer for advice regarding your personal situation.
About Jen Hemphill
Jen Hemphill is a Latina Money Expert, an AFC® (Accredited Financial Counselor), author, speaker and hosts the Her Dinero Matters podcast. She has been featured in publications such as Forbes, Oprah Magazine and NPR. To learn more, visit www.jenhemphill.com or follow @JenHemphill on Instagram.
About AARP
AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or www.aarp.org/espanol and follow @AARP, @AARPEnEspañol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on Facebook and Twitter.
