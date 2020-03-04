NEW YORK, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Findlay Galleries, celebrating its 150th year in the art business, is pleased to announce its New York gallery has moved to 32 East 57th Street. With the Fuller Building across the street and Phillips and Bonhams auction houses as neighbors, the location is at the heart of the midtown art scene. The bright 2nd floor location, visible from the street, has 4,000 sq ft of exhibition space divided into discrete galleries to present several exhibitions simultaneously.
James R. Borynack, Chairman and CEO of Findlay Galleries commented, "As we enter our 150th year in business, we are eager to be returning to a new location on 57th street – where we first opened in 1964 and have always been at home. Most importantly, the new 32 East 57th Street location makes our New York gallery more accessible to our clients. That we are moving into a space formerly occupied by Pace Galleries only adds to the desirability – what a legacy."
The new space opened Tuesday, March 3rd, exhibiting the gallery's excellent collection of Impressionist, Post-impressionist, and post-war American Abstract Art. An exhibition of Abstract Expressionist John Ferren will open in April.
Gallery Hours:
Tuesday – Saturday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Also open by appointment
For more information please contact:
Fred Clark
Findlay Galleries
32 East 57th Street, 2nd floor
NY, NY 10022
212-421-5390 or fred@findlayart.com
About Findlay Galleries
Celebrating 150 years in business, Findlay Galleries is an iconic family art business founded in 1870. Specializing in Impressionism, European Modernism, l'Ecole de Rouen, L'Ecole de Paris, and 20th Century American Art, the gallery represents over 100 artists and artist estates.
Called Wally Findlay Galleries since 1965, the business was acquired in 1998 by James R. Borynack. A longtime Findlay executive, Borynack was committed to the relentless pursuit of veritable European period works and contemporary artists. In 2016 Borynack also acquired the David Findlay Jr. Gallery and merged the two. Since then, the gallery has operated under its original name from 1870, Findlay Galleries, and has continued to offer a strong collection of both period works and contemporary art, both European and American.