DENVER, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Firefly Autism's 10th annual Laugh Yourself Blue charity gala is back again in 2021 with a unique fusion of in-person and virtual event sites and watch parties nationwide. This year's fundraiser will be held on Thursday, June 24th at 6:30 p.m. MDT with limited seating at the Seawell Ballroom in the Denver Center for Performing Arts. Virtual watch parties will be held at Empower Field at the Mile High Stadium, Museum of Nature & Science, and the Downtown Denver Aquarium in addition to private watch parties in major cities nationwide, including Los Angeles, NYC, Miami, and Chicago.
Laugh Yourself Blue is an annual event filled with comedy, heartwarming moments, excellent food, local music, and top philanthropists to create a lasting memory and an evening everyone is sure to enjoy. The event will feature a cocktail hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. MDT at all Colorado-based watch party venues as well as a classic wine and dine, along with a silent auction and an announcement of the winners of the Luminescence Awards.
Back by popular demand, Firefly Autism is thrilled to share that the emcees for Laugh Yourself Blue are the beloved co-hosts of the hit, daytime TV talk show Daily Blast Live, Tory Shulman and Al Jackson. These popular hosts are not only adored faces across the country, but they are both stand-up comics that will be joining the iconic comedy line-up so all guests can truly laugh themselves blue. Alongside Shulman and Jackson will be renowned American correspondent and host of "What Would You Do" John Quinones as well as other exciting surprise guests, both in-person and virtually.
This year, Laugh Yourself Blue is excited and honored to announce that the main headliner for the event is D.L. Hughley, a multi-talented star of stage, screen, and television, radio talk show host, author, and one of the greatest comedy legends of our time! Over the past decade, Hughley has become a beloved global advocate for the autism community, particularly focusing on autism among the African American population. His son, Kyle, was diagnosed on the spectrum at the age of three, and Hughley has been very open about the challenges of raising a child on the spectrum in today's culture.
"One of the things when you're a child of color, particularly on the spectrum, there are so many things that can go awry in terms of advocating with law enforcement and employers. Because the largest demographic that has outcomes that aren't successful is our community, particularly community of color and on the spectrum," states Hughley. "I've noticed a reticence to accept this is a reality and it's something that you can't pray away or ignore... It is something that you have to accept. The earlier you can accept the reality of it, the better outcome the children are going to have."
Hughley will also be honored in person at the gala with a Luminescence Award for his impactful advocacy for the autism community. "It's an honor to be there. I can't tell you what this is going to mean to us. I'm thrilled!" said Hughley. This premier event also yields the majority of Firefly Autism's yearly funding that allows the nonprofit to diagnose, treat and support so many individuals and families.
Firefly Autism is the hub for services for those on the autism spectrum and their families by providing a variety of programs based on each individual's and family's needs. This includes home-based services, center-based services, early childhood services, social skills groups, speech and occupational therapy, school consultations, ABA therapeutic services, telehealth services to all rural communities, comprehensive diagnostics, mental health support, adult support groups, parent training, parent support groups, life skills training, community supporting initiatives, supervision of ABA students in coursework, and hosting fellows in partnership with the Morgridge Family Foundation.
Firefly Autism is a non-profit organization that's purpose is to transform the lives of children and adults with autism by partnering with families and creating life-long relationships through thoughtful, innovative, empirical learning treatment programs. Their knowledge of child development, the principles of applied behavior analysis, and the importance of functional applied skills guide their programming decisions. Firefly Autism is Colorado's leader in the treatment of families living with autism since 2003. Firefly Autism not only continues to support the Colorado community with an array of services but also focuses on changing the narrative of what autism is and what autism isn't. A surprise unveiling of their innovative work will also be part of Firefly Autism's magical evening of celebration.
Tickets for Laugh Yourself Blue are on sale now via http://www.laughyourselfblue.com.
For more information on Firefly Autism or to donate, visit fireflyautism.org, and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.
Media Contact
Nicole Kristen Abunassar, NK Groupe LLC, +1 4435427466, nicole@nkgroupe.com
SOURCE Firefly Autism