FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Firefly, the trusted technology advisor for end users and channel partners, today announces the launch of its new website and logo to reflect its reintroduction as a bigger and better technology resource for all. Firefly is opening itself to more business from both customers and partners with its ever-present customer-centric approach and dedication to be a true technical resource.
"As technology and the channel have evolved over the years, so have we," said Aaron Nowaczyk, Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Firefly Telecom. "It was time to revamp our look and feel to demonstrate where we are as a company to our customers and partners. We've grown immensely in staff, expertise, experience, and stature, and our new brand reflects that growth," he said.
Firefly has been the go-to technology resource for customers and partners for over 10 years, and this brand refurb demonstrates the company's renewed market presence with a refreshed image and commitment to its values. As a bigger and better technology guide, Firefly re-emphasizes its dedication to serving and supporting partners and customers, active listening, and always taking a customer-first approach.
"We are here to be the ultimate resource for our customers and partners. As their trusted partner, we are ready to take on new challenges and pave the way for them to realize greater success with technology," said Nowaczyk.
Firefly drives growth through technology with five pillars: mobility, cloud, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), security, and connectivity and SD-WAN.
About Firefly
Firefly is the go-to technology resource for end-user businesses and channel partners. As an unbiased advocate for our customers and expert technology guide for our partners, we handle all aspects of communications technology and serve as a one-stop shop. We put the needs of our customers first, and we pledge to unburden customers of technology management and partners of day-to-day account management and back-office execution. Through mobility, cloud, UCaaS, security, and connectivity/SD-WAN, we bring businesses customized solutions to help them grow.
Media Contact
Juliana Kenny, Mojenta, +1 619.573.6377, juliana@mojenta.com
SOURCE Firefly