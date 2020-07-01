BUFFALO, N.Y., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-year-old singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist Tyler Okun is releasing a fun, energetic, and emotional EP "The City." This EP will take fans for a ride like no other through thrilling highs and lows showcasing glorious harmonies, infectious beats, and dramatic instrumentals. What separates Tyler is that he writes from his heart for everyone to experience. Tyler's music utilizes a wide array of influences spanning many genres to revitalize pop music. "The City" is streaming now on Spotify and all major platforms.
Stream previews here: https://tylerokun.hearnow.com/the-city-ep
Tyler has performed his original music at many venues throughout his hometown of Buffalo, and is excited to launch this EP. He spent several years in vocal training and plays the guitar, piano, and bass. Tyler uses his unique life experiences to create fantastic tracks with his producer, Matt "Malto" Loss.
Tyler writes, "I know so many of the ups and downs I go through are shared by so many. Through my music I am hoping to positively impact their lives."
First track "The City" is a sure-fire hit. Tyler says, "I wanted this song to give the listener a sense of the excitement that you feel the first time entering a big city. How it feels like one big party with amazing lights and colors in the sky. Spending time in NYC really did this for me."
"Devotee" is the next song and displays the unique way a relationship is formed nowadays. Tyler added, "We live in such an immediate culture when it comes to relationships now. The act of swiping left or right can ultimately plan your entire night. As intense as that is, sometimes it is fun to let go and find someone after one night out. This song hopes to make sense of what's going through my thoughts on one of those nights."
"Beast" will surely drive everyone to the dance floor. Tyler explains, "Sometimes you want to let loose and there's no better place to do that other than dancing while saying to yourself, I'm here, I'm movin' and groovin'…feels pretty beast to me."
Tyler's raw emotion shines with the song "Basic," a fierce outcry that inspires those struggling from a breakup. Tyler explains, "Nothing is worse than a breakup. Especially those that come out of nowhere with no clear reasoning. I want people to know you can come out stronger. This song is my strength of saying I never needed this kind of relationship in my life, and no one else does either."
"After hours" displays Tyler continuing to press the emotional button, taking us to a place rarely acknowledged. Tyler says, "It's 3am, pouring rain, I'm walking home from a night out in NYC. My friends left and it's only me and the seemingly endless blocks until I get back to where I'm staying. Where does my mind go? Unfortunately, mine goes to regret. Did I do something wrong? Why do all romantic relationships feel like they are on a conditional timer? I know I am not the only one, and I wanted the EP to end with the visualization of the solemn end to a great night that no one ever really talks about."
Tyler Okun is a talented young artist that will impact people's lives through his music. For more information, visit www.tylerokun.com
