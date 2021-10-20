DENVER, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halloween weekend in Denver will be extra spectacular this year, as organizers prepare for FAN EXPO Denver: SPECIAL EDITION, set to bring fandom back to Denver for the first time since May 31, 2019. FAN EXPO Denver: SPECIAL EDITION, a one-time, exclusively curated event designed to delight fans of pop culture, will run October 29-31, 2021, at the Colorado Convention Center.
"The response to this SPECIAL EDITION event has been overwhelming and so encouraging for the local vendors," said Andrew Moyes, Vice President, FAN EXPO HQ. "As a SPECIAL EDITION show (75% the size of the show planned for 2022), we were able to really focus on delivering what fans are truly hungry for right now — and bring back the experiences we've all be longing for during this time apart like Author Alley and Artist Valley, cosplay stages and red carpets, and exclusive gear and comic releases. This is truly a return to community and creativity, and we can't wait."
Among other attractions, attendees will have the rare chance to meet and hear from legendary actor William Shatner ("James T. Kirk", Star Trek), celebrating his 90th birthday tour and fresh from boldly going where no 90-year-old has gone before following his safe return from space with Blue Origin.
In addition to Shatner, an impressive roster of other celebrity guests are set to attend, including Star Trek's current "Spock" Zachary Quinto, Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad), Felicia Day (The Guild), Michael Rooker (GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, The Walking Dead), D.B. Woodside (Lucifer, 24), Jon Lovitz (SNL), Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica), and Tim Rozon (Schitt's Creek, Wynonna Earp), and more. Fans can hear from their favorite stars live on stage or meet them at signing and photo op sessions.
The event will also showcase a number of celebrity voice actors and cosplayers, guests, iconic creators and artists, dozens of one-of-a-kind panels and workshops, and hundreds of exciting exhibitors and local vendors in what promises to be a fun and safe way for the entire family to celebrate Halloween weekend. The full schedule of events and activities has been released on fanexpodenver.com.
In keeping with the Halloween spirit, the SPECIAL EDITION will also highlight creativity in cosplay, featuring fan-favorite events and attractions such as the Cosplay Red Carpet and Cosplay Photo Park, and events like the Kids Costume Contest and the Cosplay Craftsmanship Cup (7:00pm, Saturday, October 30th) — a high-profile opportunity for cosplayers to show off their craftsmanship skills on the main stage.
This will be FAN EXPO HQ's first show in Colorado since joining forces with Pop Culture Classroom (PCC) (established 2012) earlier this year and announcing FAN EXPO Denver. A portion of event proceeds will support Pop Culture Classroom and its work to promote literacy, learning, imagination, and inclusive communities through pop culture. Educator's Day will also return for this SPECIAL EDITION event.
Tickets for FAN EXPO Denver: SPECIAL EDITION are currently on sale and start at just $45 for adults with discounts available for youth and multi-day passes. Special event tickets are also available for after-parties Friday and Saturday evening at Lucky Strike and the Hard Rock Café, as well as a very special after-hours concert with actor and musician James Marsters (best known as "Spike" from Buffy the Vampire Slayer), James Marsters: On Stage & Unplugged. More information and coupons for free kids' admission are available at http://www.fanexpodenver.com. Follow us on Twitter @fanexpodenver.
ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1,000,000 fans annually at FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Canada™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO San Francisco, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. In 2022, FAN EXPO HQ will present six new shows previously organized by Wizard World: FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO St. Louis, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, and FAN EXPO Cleveland. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
ABOUT POP CULTURE CLASSROOM
Pop Culture Classroom uses comics, movies, fiction, tv, video games, and other pop culture to inspire learning, promote literacy, and champion inclusion and diversity. Pop Culture Classroom works in collaboration with FAN EXPO HQ as FAN EXPO Denver's featured charity and provides engaging, educational content for fans of all ages at the event. For more information, visit popcultureclassroom.org.
