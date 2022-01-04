RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Arriving, a leader in technology for public safety and local government, today announced it has been named by Government Technology as a one of the top 100 companies in GovTech for 2022. The GovTech 100 is an annual list compiled and published by Government Technology as a compendium of the top 100 companies focused on, and making a difference in, state and local government agencies.
This past year has marked a period of tremendous growth, significant new partnerships and huge client success for First Arriving. Being honored with a spot on this prestigious list further solidifies the company's position as a leader and force in the gov tech sector. View the full list of GovTech 100 companies for 2022.
First arriving is a leader in technology for fire, EMS, law enforcement and local government. Its digital dashboards, websites, and video production serve renowned public safety brands, departments and agencies of all sizes, associations and nonprofits.
"We are honored to be recognized by the Government Technology editorial staff and included among the top companies working in the public sector on the 2022 GovTech 100 list," said Dave Iannone, CEO, First Arriving. "This designation reinforces our commitment to our clients and the communities they serve and to providing the most innovative solutions to America's public safety leaders."
About First Arriving
First Arriving is a leading technology and marketing company specializing in fire, EMS, law enforcement, and local government. First Arriving provides innovative solutions, including digital dashboards and signage, websites, video production, and marketing services that transform and engage. First Arriving's clients include renowned public safety brands, agencies of all sizes, associations, and nonprofits. First Arriving is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and serves clients across North America. For more information, visit firstarriving.com.
Media Contact
Lauren Kannry, First Arriving, +1 2024911001, lkannry@firstarriving.com
SOURCE First Arriving