NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dork Diaries: Tales From a Not-So-Fabulous Life, the first novel in Rachel Renée Russel's New York Times bestselling middle grade series, will soon be available as a newly produced, fully dramatized, free podcast. Produced in partnership with Simon & Schuster Audio, the 15-episode enhanced retelling of the award-winning children's book will launch on Monday, April 27, 2020, with new episodes landing every Friday and Monday for the next seven weeks.
"It has been so much fun seeing Dork Diaries re-invented as a podcast! I am especially excited to share this with kids now, when we are all home and looking for ways to have fun and laugh while staying safe," said Russel. "I'm thrilled to introduce Nikki and her wacky world to new readers through this podcast, and I hope existing Dork Diaries fans will fall in love with her all over again. Just remember, even when life is challenging, always let your inner Dork shine through!"
"Many parents are stuck at home looking for a new way to entertain their children," added Chris Lynch, President & Publisher of Simon & Schuster Audio. "By taking the unprecedented step of adapting such an enormous bestseller and offering it free as podcast, we are giving families something that they can enjoy together, screen free. We hope that the Dork Diaries podcast provides a break from the stresses of homeschooling while giving kids something to look forward to during these unprecedented times."
A new, multi-voiced production complete with music and sound effects, "The Dork Diaries Podcast" features longtime DORK DIARIES audiobook narrator and award-winning actress Jenni Barber as Nikki Maxwell, the self-proclaimed dork and chronic doodler with big dreams. Rounding out the cast is a team of award-winning audiobook narrators including Michael Crouch, Cynthia Farrell, Robert Petkoff, Heather Alicia Simms, Candace Thaxton, and January LaVoy. From an epic battle with her mom for an iPhone to meeting her new soon-to-be BFFs Chloe and Zoey, listeners will be amused and entertained as this animated cast brings Nikki's adventures to life.
Listeners can preview the podcast with a special trailer by visiting Apple Podcasts here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dork-diaries-tales-from-a-not-so-fabulous-life/id1509044313; Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/7jKC1jViDS5WvgyrWi89Nl?si=R9-Nt0QBRJi5lEYv1T7WEw; or Stitcher here: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/cbs-radio-news/dork-diaries-tales-from-a-notso-fabulous-life ; and will be able to subscribe to the podcast via Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.
With over 55 million editions in print worldwide, The Dork Diaries series has received two Children's Choice Awards for Book of the Year (5th/6th Grade Division) and a Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Award nomination for Best Book. Russell was also the recipient of the 2015 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work – Children and the 2014 Milner Award for Children's Literature.
