SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today marks a new chapter in the history of Seattle magazine, Seattle's go-to source for over 40 years celebrating the people, places, and culture that define the world-class city. The current issue is the first Seattle magazine published under new ownership by Seattle entrepreneur, philanthropist, and author, Jonathan Sposato. His vision for the magazine is to create a print and digital-first experience that matches the gravitas of publications such as the The Atlantic and New York magazine. The November/December issue examines the rising stars of the city bringing about innovation, change, and fresh ideas that further cement the city's imminence on the global stage.
"The only thing dying in Seattle is the skepticism for the future of this amazing city," Sposato said. "The Seattle region is home to some of the greatest artists, entrepreneurs, doctors, researchers, and engineers anywhere in the world. While imperfect, we still routinely top the world's most livable city lists. Not a day goes by where people from countries across the globe don't visit our city to learn how we're architecting a healthier planet, creating lifesaving technologies, and building software that changes that way we work, play, and live."
Digital First
Seattle magazine will continue as a bi-monthly print publication, where readers can expect long-form journalism covering topics including arts and culture, business, local politics, and personality profiles of people making a difference in the city. Additionally, readers will be treated to a visually arresting experience with stunning photography showcasing all the elements of Seattle's grime and shine.
With a new focus on digital-first, seattlemag.com will undergo a massive transformation and become home to fresh content updated constantly with an interactive interplay between editors, writers, and readers.
Provocative People
A key piece to the new Seattle magazine will be national experts who help shape the publication both in its aesthetic and editorial coverage. Over the next several months the team will begin sharing their viewpoints on the future of Seattle, including the opportunities and challenges the city must embrace. The magazine will be a bold, hard, honest look at where we are, and where we're headed. For better or worse.
Esteemed creative director Matt Berman, celebrated for his work with John F. Kennedy, Jr. on George Magazine, will join Sposato in re-imagining Seattle magazine and ushering in a new era of boldness and creativity Seattle has never seen. Berman is known and respected in the U.S. and Europe for his creative brilliance and ability to harmoniously synthesize politics, fashion, and entertainment into compelling editorial alchemy. Berman has been instrumental in redefining many of the world's most illustrious brands.
Dr. Pepper Schwartz, renowned NY Times bestselling author, sexologist, professor of Sociology at The University of Washington, national speaker, and on-air relationship expert on the hit Lifetime TV Series Married at First Sight, will join Seattle magazine and cover topics including sex, dating, relationship advice, and all other topics "above the clavicle and below the waist."
Seattle magazine plans to aggressively expand its team of writers, podcast producers, and graphic designers as the publication scales to embrace the city's growth and increasing diversity.
"What happens here really matters to the rest of the world. My dream for Seattle magazine is to create an experience that pulls people into the pulse of the city and helps readers discover something, someplace, or someone new every time they spend time with the publication," Sposato said. "Seattle magazine will be the only publication offering an unvarnished view of the city and the people shaping its future. It's not just about reinventing Seattle magazine, this is about reinventing Seattle. Spoiler alert: this will make some people uncomfortable as it won't be all unicorns and rainbows."
Seattle magazine is the voice of a vibrant, entrepreneurial city making its mark on the global stage. The magazine celebrates the spirit of Seattle and its unique community through stories on arts, culture, lifestyle, travel, policy, news, events, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.seattlemag.com/.
