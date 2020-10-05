The Virtual Astronaut(TM) Series Provides Online Space Inspired Learning & Inspiration For All Tickets & Meet N Greets Available For Upcoming Virtual Events With Astronauts Steve Smith, John "Danny" Olivas, Pam Melroy, Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger & Leroy Chiao New Astronauts Added Including Jack Fisher, Susan Helms, Nicole Stott & Special Guests Including Cara Santana