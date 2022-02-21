TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the first time ever, audiences everywhere can purchase 1,500 art pieces as NFT's from a feature-length film. The highly anticipated reveal of this one-of-a-kind NFT collection from digital art label ±3000 will take place within the next two weeks.
From renowned Israeli Director Gidi Dar and Academy Award-nominated artists David Polonsky and Michael Faust (Waltz with Bashir, 2008) comes Legend of Destruction, the art-driven story of the Jewish revolt against the Roman Empire, a tragedy that ultimately led to war and the destruction of the Second Jewish Temple.
The film is comprised of 1,500 still image artistic masterpieces that will be available as an NFT Collection on OpenSea following the film's prime time television debut in Israel on February 20.
"I watched Legend of Destruction at a Tel-Aviv theater. Just two still images into the movie, I turned to my best friend and business partner and we immediately recognized the immense value in converting this film into an NFT industry-disruptor," said Ido Dotan, head of ±3000.
"By taking this 3,000-year-old legendary history captured in pure cinematic beauty and placing it on the blockchain, we are not only immortalizing history through the eternal blockchain, but we are also disrupting the chain by democratizing art and creativity," Dotan continued.
Eight years in the making, the film's static paintings and sketches are brought to life by world-class editing and movement techniques between scenes. As the film's dramatic story unfolds, the transitions between each piece increases in detail, providing depth as well as perspective leading up to a riveting ending. It is this outstanding and sophisticated editing that garnered the film four Israeli Academy Awards in 2021. View movie clip here.
"Our original goal was to innovate an artistic way of telling this epic historical tale, and now our vision has become transformative and accessible on the blockchain for art and history appreciation through NFTs," said Academy Award-nominated artist Michael Faust.
The NFT collection includes all the paintings from the film (production paintings) as well as the original drawings from the artistic production process of the movie (sketches). A pre-sale of 500 paintings and sketches will be available to community members and project partners for 48 hours. Following this pre-sale, the remaining 1,000 NFT's will open to the public toward the end of February, with minting expected to run until early March.
After minting on the blockchain is complete, the collection will be randomly distributed amongst "token holders" (those who purchased an NFT from the film). Each digital wallet is allowed to mint a maximum of four art pieces from the collection. The pieces will be hidden and placed into a digital box, revealing themselves 72 hours after the sale is complete to their collectors. After the reveal, collectors can continue purchasing additional paintings to complete their personal collection of full movie scenes through OpenSea.
About ±3000
±3000 is a digital art label built on the Ethereum Blockchain. Our collections connect the traditional world of historic art to the revolutionary themes of the Metaverse. ±3000 was created by a team of passionate technology and art lovers, with the shared mission of adding unique value to the NFT space. Our team has over 6 years of experience in the crypto space, investing and managing crypto tech ventures. To find out more, visit https://www.3000collections.com/
