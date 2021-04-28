SAN ANTONIO, Texas, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Firstmark Credit Union is proud to partner with Santikos Entertainment to celebrate teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week. Each year, the credit union recognizes teachers for their dedication and commitment to helping students succeed. Teacher Appreciation Week is celebrated the first full week in May each year, and this year, it is on May 3-7.
To show their appreciation, Firstmark will give away 1,000 tickets to 1,000 teachers to enjoy a free movie. For an entire week beginning May 3, teachers can go to any Firstmark Financial Center in San Antonio to pick up a FREE movie voucher, one popcorn voucher and a complimentary 30-minute game card. Teachers will also have a chance to win one of five private screenings for a party of 20. For contest details, please visit Firstmark Credit Union's Instagram page: /firstmarkcu.
"Teachers are so important to our families, students and communities," said Nathanael Tarwasokono, president and CEO at Firstmark Credit Union. "We are sincerely grateful for their passion and dedication, especially demonstrated during the pandemic year. We thank our friends at Santikos Entertainment for helping us honor and celebrate our teacher heroes."
Since 1932, Firstmark has championed the education community. The credit union offers educator discounts and benefits, classroom grants, back-to-school loans and scholarships for high school graduating seniors. To learn more about Firstmark's efforts, visit firstmarkcu.org.
About Firstmark Credit Union
Firstmark Credit Union has been helping people for more than 88 years. The Firstmark story began in 1932 at Fox Tech High School where ten teachers signed a charter to form the San Antonio Teachers Credit Union. Firstmark has grown the ten teachers' original $475 investment to almost 100,000 members and over $1 billion in assets. Firstmark is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution focused on helping people to better their lives. For more information, visit http://firstmarkcu.org or call 210.342.8484.
