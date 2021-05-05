LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FitTrace, an app that analyzes body composition measurements from Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DXA) machines, has integrated its platform with Apple Health.
FitTrace has released FitTrace Sync, a companion iPhone application to FitTrace. With FitTrace Sync, users can transfer their DXA body composition scan data from FitTrace to Apple Health and combine data stored in Apple Health with their DXA body composition measurements.
The ability to correlate nutrition, fitness, and health with body composition makes DXA more actionable. A single DXA scan produces a large amount of quantitative data that can be complicated to understand. With FitTrace Sync, users can visualize how key fitness, nutrition, and health variables stored in Apple Health affect body composition.
Integration with Apple Health opens the door to a wide variety of data sources. Many popular devices like the Apple Watch, and mobile apps such as MyFitnessPal, LoseIt, and Strava store data in Apple Health. With FitTrace Sync, this data becomes available for use within the FitTrace app. Twenty variables are available, including dietary energy, carbohydrates, protein, steps, walk/run distance, cycling distance, and more.
FitTrace Sync is available for free on the Apple App Store.
For more information, including videos, see:
https://fittrace.com/dxa-body-composition-and-apple-health/
