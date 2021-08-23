LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FitTrace, developer of an app for analyzing Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DXA) body composition measurements, is sponsoring the FitTrace National Body Composition Contest 2021. The contest awards over $10,000 in prizes to those who lose the most fat mass or gain the most lean mass over an eight to ten week period.
"I'm not aware of any other contest that utilizes DXA over multiple sites and a large geographic area," says Mike DiChiappari, CEO of FitTrace. He adds, "DXA is a great tool for weight management as well as optimizing athletic performance. Hopefully this contest helps to build awareness of this technology."
FitTrace has partnered with DXA providers in over a dozen states. FitTrace software will collect the measurements and be used to determine the winners.
Prolean Wellness in Scottsdale, Arizona is a DXA partner. Owner Jeff Dana, is a strong believer in DXA for weight management, "Our DEXA scanner has been our go-to tool for real and actionable data to build our custom weight management and lifestyle programs. Our DEXA provides us with an absolute baseline measurement and then continues to provide a clear and concise result showing our client's progress at each point along their journey." For fitness and performance, Jeff adds, "The DEXA is the gold standard for body composition and that is why we trust it as well as our professional athlete clients for providing the data needed to improve performance!"
The contest runs from September 5 through November 20, 2021. There is a two week scanning period at the start and another two week scanning period at the end. Winners are announced in December.
For more information, see the contest page:
https://www.fittrace.com/contest-2021
About FitTrace, Inc.
FitTrace™ is a software company based in Los Angeles, CA that provides body composition analytics solutions for the sports performance, fitness and health industries. The FitTrace™ body composition software app allows users to store, access and analyze DXA body composition results in the cloud for anytime, anywhere access and enable better health and fitness monitoring.
