RESTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) Student Composers Competition spotlights original music written by student composers. Students in elementary school, secondary school, college, and graduate school submitted their works to the competition. Selected composers receive cash awards, thanks to the generous support of the European American Musical Alliance (Dr. Philip Lasser, president). All entrants also receive written evaluations of their compositions.
These composers have been selected as the 2021 Student Composers Competition winners:
K-8: "Going Places" by Jasper Zimmerman
Farragut Middle School, Hastings-on-Hudson, New York
Teacher: Jonathan Riss
K-8 Honorable Mention: "Flying High" by Kennah Brackett
Flagstaff Academy Middle School, Longmont Colorado
Teacher: Sean Kemp
High School: "Re-Collection (Wenn ich gedenk der Stund)" by Ziyi Tao
Special Music School High School, New York, New York
Teacher: Max Grafe
High School: "Fanfare and Celebration" by Noah Tan
Culver Academies, Culver, Indiana
Teacher: David Weirich
High School Honorable Mention: "The Other Side, I. Righty Loosey" by Aron Stornaiuolo
University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Teacher: Phillip Beidenbender
High School Honorable Mention: "Antecedent Spectors" by Kyle Sapp
West Forsyth High School, Clemmons, North Carolina
Teacher: Patricia Hughes-Ball
Collegiate/Graduate School: "Juice of Dreams" by Joanne Na
University of Oregon, Eugene, Oregon
Teacher: Robert Kyr
Collegiate/Graduate School: "Postal Overture: Concert Prelude for Wind Ensemble" by David Mailman
Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee
Collegiate/Graduate School Honorable Mention: "Brushstrokes/Neon" by Daniel Swartz
Ohio University, Athens, Ohio
Teacher: Robert McClure
Collegiate/Graduate School Honorable Mention: "Broken Mind, Beautiful Life" by Matt Arnett
Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah
Listen to all the winning and honorable mention student compositions here. The 2022 Student Composers Competition deadline will be announced at bit.ly/NAfMEStudentComposers (case-sensitive).
