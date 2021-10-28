RESTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) Student Composers Competition spotlights original music written by student composers. Students in elementary school, secondary school, college, and graduate school submitted their works to the competition. Selected composers receive cash awards, thanks to the generous support of the European American Musical Alliance (Dr. Philip Lasser, president). All entrants also receive written evaluations of their compositions.

These composers have been selected as the 2021 Student Composers Competition winners:

K-8: "Going Places" by Jasper Zimmerman

Farragut Middle School, Hastings-on-Hudson, New York

Teacher: Jonathan Riss

K-8 Honorable Mention: "Flying High" by Kennah Brackett

Flagstaff Academy Middle School, Longmont Colorado

Teacher: Sean Kemp

High School: "Re-Collection (Wenn ich gedenk der Stund)" by Ziyi Tao

Special Music School High School, New York, New York

Teacher: Max Grafe

High School: "Fanfare and Celebration" by Noah Tan

Culver Academies, Culver, Indiana

Teacher: David Weirich

High School Honorable Mention: "The Other Side, I. Righty Loosey" by Aron Stornaiuolo

University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Teacher: Phillip Beidenbender

High School Honorable Mention: "Antecedent Spectors" by Kyle Sapp

West Forsyth High School, Clemmons, North Carolina

Teacher: Patricia Hughes-Ball

Collegiate/Graduate School: "Juice of Dreams" by Joanne Na

University of Oregon, Eugene, Oregon

Teacher: Robert Kyr

Collegiate/Graduate School: "Postal Overture: Concert Prelude for Wind Ensemble" by David Mailman

Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee

Collegiate/Graduate School Honorable Mention: "Brushstrokes/Neon" by Daniel Swartz

Ohio University, Athens, Ohio

Teacher: Robert McClure

Collegiate/Graduate School Honorable Mention: "Broken Mind, Beautiful Life" by Matt Arnett

Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah

Listen to all the winning and honorable mention student compositions here. The 2022 Student Composers Competition deadline will be announced at bit.ly/NAfMEStudentComposers (case-sensitive).

National Association for Music Education, among the world's largest arts education organizations, is the only association that addresses all aspects of music education. NAfME advocates at the local, state, and national levels; provides resources for teachers, parents, and administrators; hosts professional development events; and offers a variety of opportunities for students and teachers. The Association has supported music educators at all teaching levels for more than a century. With more than 60,000 members teaching millions of students nationwide, the organization is the national voice for music education in the United States.

