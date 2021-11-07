NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the Afros & Audio Podcast Festival started in 2019, people from all over the world have found a community of Black podcast creatives and audio professionals within the podcast industry that some knew, and others didn't realize they needed. Afros & Audio's movement and mission is clear, to increase active Black podcasts in the market which will grow Black listenership and subsequently expand opportunities.
The truth is, Afros & Audio is still working hard to create a lasting story in the podcast industry, and we are only just getting started. We won't stop until every Black podcast creative and audio professional, feels seen, heard, and are fairly compensated for our voices and professional contributions. Five ways to support this mission:
1. GIVE A BLACK IDENTIFIED PRODUCTION TEAM OR INDIVIDUAL THEIR FLOWERS
Tag a Black Production company or team member on social media who works behind the scenes on your podcast or at your production company. Tag @afrosandaudio so that we can amplify them too.
2. ASK YOUR PODCAST HOST TO INCLUDE BLACK OWNED APPS, DIRECTORIES, AND DISTRIBUTION PLATFORMS
If your podcast host doesn't already support a clear path to platforms dedicated to Black podcasts, inform them that podcasts from marginalized voices deserve centralized opportunities for discoverability and it's important to you and your podcasts growth.
3. FIND THE SUPPORT YOU NEED TO SUSTAIN YOUR PODCAST
There are several online communities for support/resources and directories to list your podcast or find an audio professional that could mitigate the risks of an active and viable podcast becoming inactive. Seek them out and tell them Afros & Audio sent you.
4. ATTEND OUR ANNUAL EVENT
This year we'll be streaming an exciting line-up of informative and insightful speakers with a jampacked agenda for aspiring, new, and veteran podcast creatives and audio professionals. It's not too late to register for two-day's worth of entertaining, informative, and skill-building experiences. If you can't attend the full festival, purchase the VIP ticket to gain access to the replays!
5. JOIN THE AFROS & AUDIO COMMUNITY NETWORK OR ANY COMMUNITY THAT WANTS TO SEE YOU WIN!
In the Afros & Audio Community Network you will enter a mastermind centric space for innovation, monetization, and collaborative opportunities to shape and mold the industry for us, the content creatives.
