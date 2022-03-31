Joyce Shulman, co-founder and CEO of 99 Walks and Jetti Fitness, recommends these five ways for anyone to level up their walking practice.
- Add Intervals. Sure, you can keep walking back and forth down your cul de sac …but research shows that you can amplify the impact of your walk by building in some intervals. Try this easy progression: following a three-song warm-up, alternate between a fast power walk and a slower recovery walk with each song.
- Take an Audio Class. Pop in your headphones and take a walking coach on the road! Apps like 99 Walks offer guided audio walking classes perfect for your favorite park, path or trail.
- Jetti Walk. Jetti Poles transform your walk into a full-body workout. These patent-pending fitness poles increase the intensity of your walk, activate your entire upper body and boost calorie burn while at the same time providing added stability and reducing the impact on your joints.
- Get Calm. Think you need to sit on a pillow to get the peace that comes from a meditation practice? Think again! Take your meditation on the road with the Mindful Walking series from Calm or the walking meditations available on Headspace.
- Add a Weight Vest. Start slow, adding just five or ten pounds and keeping your distances short as your body acclimates.
After discovering that the research bears out all that she knew instinctively, Shulman and her husband, Eric Cohen, founded 99 Walks and Jetti Fitness to help women experience what recent studies have shown: walking can improve decision-making and executive function, combat depression, increase creativity and literally add years to one's life.
"We've helped tens of thousands of women get fitter through walking with our social fitness app, about 99 Walks," says Shulman. "When our members asked us for a way to level up their walking practices, we knew they didn't want to risk injury by running or "feel the burn" in a crowded boot camp. They wanted to reap more of the benefits of walking by kicking it up a notch." Adds Shulman, "After two years of development, Jetti Poles were born, and Jetti Walking is really, really fun!"
Weighing in at just over one pound each, Jetti Poles boast unique features including middle grips which enable dozens of upper and lower body exercises; equally weighted tops and bottoms to facilitate the performance of balanced, functional movements; and grippy, rounded rubber feet for solid traction on roads and paths. Precisely designed with custom, high-quality materials, Jetti Poles are manufactured entirely in the USA and are suitable for both the casual and avid walker.
ABOUT JOYCE SHULMAN Joyce Shulman is the co-founder and CEO of 99 Walks and Jetti Fitness, two wellness and walking lifestyle brands each on a mission to forge connection and get a million women walking their way to better. Additionally, Shulman is the author of "Walk Your Way to Better, 99 Walks that Will Change Your Life," a TEDx speaker, podcaster, and consultant for companies and women's groups.
ABOUT JETTI FITNESS
Jetti Fitness, a division of 99 Walks, is on a mission to bring affordable, accessible fitness products to those who have been long neglected by the traditional fitness industry, beginning with the launch of Jetti Poles. Jetti Poles are available for purchase at jettifit.com for $59.95/pair, which includes free shipping and a custom carry bag. Additionally, non-members of 99 Walks will receive a free one-month membership to 99 Walks, which offers a variety of Jetti audio classes ranging from indoor level one basics to even outdoor level three "Tabata Time." Be sure to follow Jetti Fitness on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to the YouTube channel as well.
ABOUT 99 WALKS
99 Walks is an inspirational wellness app designed for women who seek connection, community and support to get moving. Through monthly challenges, daily classes, motivational podcasts and more, 99 Walks members receive a holistically healthy experience for the mind, body, and spirit while connecting with other women.
