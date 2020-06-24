HOUSTON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FixMyBike has launched a new, unique at-home bicycle repair service performed on-demand by mobile bike mechanics. An online service similar to DoorDash, FixMyBike enables customers to connect with local bike mechanics who will drive out to their homes and fix their bicycles at a time they choose. The service provides an attractive alternative to dropping off bikes at repair shops, which can take weeks to complete their work.
"We got this idea because so many people we knew were saying 'I need my bike fixed, but I don't have time to go to the bike shop,'" said a spokesperson for the company. "We thought perhaps it would work to have a freelancer site like Upwork where skilled, reputable mechanics can offer their services like a doctor who makes house calls."
FixMyBike provides a fast, convenient service at prices that are generally lower than those charged by bicycle shops. The mechanic can earn more as well, because his or her labor is not being marked up by the retailer. "We're bringing bike repair into the gig economy, which benefits the service provider and the customer. We deliver more convenience and faster service at fair prices. Everyone wins—and can get back on the road having fun on their bikes!"
As detailed on the company's website, https://www.fixmybikeathome.com/, the home visit bike repair service is available in Minneapolis, MN, Rochester, MN, Houston, TX and Austin, TX, although they plan to expand nationwide. Customers can pay the mechanic through the site. Once payment has been processed, the customer can contact the mechanic to make specific arrangements.
Pre-launch customer response has been positive and enthusiastic. One customer shared, "Rodrigo was great. Very personable. Did a great job tuning up my bike. Very responsive. Communicated by text and email. I would definitely use him again."
