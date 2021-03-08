BOULDER, Colo., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to a FlexJobs annual survey of more than 1,200 freelancers, 65% said they enjoy working, a higher rate than the general working population (55%). Roughly half of freelancers (49%) have been earning the same, nearly the same, or even more of their regular income during the pandemic. In fact, it has been projected that skilled freelancers even earn more per hour than 70% of U.S. workers. To help connect job seekers to freelance opportunities, FlexJobs has identified the top 25 companies hiring for remote freelance jobs.
"Companies often strategically turn to freelancers during times of economic uncertainty when it is not financially possible for them to hire full-time employees. This has likely contributed to the growing number of freelancers and freelance job opportunities during COVID-19," said Sara Sutton, Founder and CEO at FlexJobs. "As the pandemic economy continues and remote work is more widely accepted by employers of all types, we may see that employers that were previously hesitant to hire remote freelancers may do so in the coming year," Sutton concluded.
Upon analyzing FlexJobs' database of over 57,000 companies, these 25 companies regularly hire for remote freelance jobs. Many of the companies below were also featured on FlexJobs' 8th annual Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs list.
1. VocoVision
2. Kforce
3. Randstad
4. Aerotek
5. Robert Half International
6. Soliant Health
7. TEKsystems
8. Kelly
9. K12
10. Collabera
11. Edmentum
12. LanguageLine Solutions
13. Study.com
14. Keywords Studios
15. Pearson
16. Cactus Communications
17. Lionbridge
18. Appen
19. EXL
20. Achieve Test Prep
21. Pitchup
22. Mindojo
23. Beacon Hill Staffing Group
24. Ajilon
25. Language Bear
To help job seekers get their freelancing careers started, FlexJobs' career coaches offer the following tips for landing clients without having any experience.
1. Consider Your Existing Skills
Even if you don't have any experience as a freelancer, there are valuable skills you can bring to the table. Think through what unique experiences you have that could help you pitch yourself to prospective clients and stand out from the other freelance competition out there.
Don't be afraid to think outside the box and identify those unique traits and special skills that will make prospective clients take you seriously—despite your lack of traditional freelance experience.
2. Understand Your Chosen Industry
As enthusiastic as you might be to get started as a freelancer, it's important that you understand the potential of your chosen industry. Is it a competitive landscape where you'll run up against many other freelancers wanting the same gig? Are companies hiring freelancers in your area of expertise, or do they stick with employee roles? What is the average rate of pay, and will it be sufficient for you?
Understanding the growth rate of your industry will help guide you on who to contact and where to focus your freelance job search. Career categories that are particularly strong in hiring for freelance work include computer & IT, accounting and finance, administrative, project management, customer service, and healthcare.
3. Lean on Your Network
Networking and word-of-mouth marketing can be an effective way to get potential clients to take a chance on you even if you have little to no experience. When you're recommended to clients by someone that they trust in their own network, you're far more likely to get your foot in the door and make an impression.
So, reach out to your contacts (this includes friends, family, and professional acquaintances) and let them know that you're freelancing and you'd appreciate any recommendations. You never know who your acquaintances might be connected with!
4. Virtually Meet with a Fellow Freelancer
Ask for a virtual coffee or an informational interview with someone who is already freelancing. A career mentor is an ongoing relationship where you can regularly meet to talk about your freelancing ups and downs. An informational interview is likely to be a one-time get-together to talk and ask questions of someone who's doing what you want to do.
Either situation can provide you with a great way to get advice and tips on how to break into the freelance world. While your motivation for talking to a mentor or scheduling an informational interview should not be to ask for referrals or a job, you never know what could result from making these connections.
5. Create a Website
Having a website for your new freelance business will serve as a space for you to showcase your portfolio of work and as a way for potential clients to find you. It can provide a quick and easy way to present a bio about yourself, what kind of projects you want to take on, your pricing, and your contact information.
You don't need to be a web developer to create a website. Many platforms, such as Squarespace and WordPress, make it easy to choose a template and get up and running.
For more information please visit https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/companies-that-hire-remote-freelance-jobs or contact Kathy Gardner at kgardner@flexjobs.com.
About FlexJobs
FlexJobs is a premium online job service for professionals seeking flexible work, specializing in full-time and part-time remote jobs, employee and freelance jobs, and on-site jobs with flexible, part-time, and alternative schedules. Since its start in 2007, FlexJobs has helped more than 4 million people in their job searches and has created the largest vetted database of legitimate flexible job opportunities in over 50 career categories. In addition, FlexJobs provides robust ongoing career support including curated expert resources and career coaching services to partner with job seekers in all phases of their journey. A trusted source in the media, FlexJobs has been cited in top national outlets such as CNN, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, CNBC, Forbes, and many others. FlexJobs' Founder & CEO Sara Sutton has also launched two additional partner sites, Remote.co and 1 Million for Work Flexibility, to help provide education and awareness about the viability and benefits of flexible work. Sutton is the creator of The TRaD* Works Forum (*Telecommuting, Remote, & Distributed), dedicated to helping companies leverage the benefits of telecommuting, remote, and distributed teams.
Media Contact
Kathy Gardner, FlexJobs, (203) 253-9531, kgardner@flexjobs.com
SOURCE FlexJobs