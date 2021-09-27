BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is estimated there will be 86.5 million freelancers by 2027, making up 50 percent of the total U.S. workforce. With many people turning to freelancing as a result of the pandemic, this number could scale even higher. To help job seekers connect to remote freelance job opportunities, FlexJobs has identified the top 30 companies hiring for remote freelance jobs so far this year, as well as the strongest job categories for freelance jobs.
According to a FlexJobs survey from August 2021 of more than 800 freelancers, 66 percent of freelancers are optimistic about their employment situation in the coming 6 months, compared to 61 percent of the general employee population. Freelancers also seem to enjoy working at a higher rate, with 78 percent working because they "want to work" or "want and need to work" versus 70 percent of employees reporting the same. Work-life balance (81 percent) is the overwhelming reason freelancers are interested in a flexible job, followed by family (44 percent), commute stress (42 percent) and time savings (40 percent).
"The pandemic has shifted many conceptions we have about the traditional workplace, leading many to explore freelancing more seriously as their long-term career plan," said Sara Sutton, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs. "We hope this list of companies with strong hiring patterns in 2021 helps connect both new and seasoned freelancers to the wide variety of remote freelance jobs available in today's dynamic marketplace," Sutton concluded.
Below are the top 10 companies, ordered from greatest to least, for the number of remote freelance job postings so far in 2021. This list is based on an analysis of over 57,000 companies and their remote freelance job posting histories in the FlexJobs database between January 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021. For the full list of the top thirty, please visit: https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/companies-that-hire-remote-freelance-jobs/
Staffing and recruiting companies have strong representation on this list, showing their deep involvement in the hiring process for freelance, contract, and temporary jobs. Some staffing companies are full-service hiring for a huge variety of career fields and industries, and others specialize in a particular field or group of related industries.
1. Robert Half International
2. Kforce
3. Kelly
4. Accounting Principals
5. Ajilon
6. Randstad
7. CyraCom
8. Collabera
9. Adecco
10. Bilingual Therapies
FlexJobs has also identified the top ten career categories hiring for remote freelance jobs so far in 2021.
1. Accounting & Finance
2. Administrative
3. Computer & IT
4. Customer Service
5. Writing
6. HR & Recruiting
7. Healthcare
8. Project Management
9. Bilingual
10. Education
When searching for freelance jobs, there are a number of different, nuanced terms for job seekers to consider using, such as:
- Freelance job: A person works for themselves, rather than for a company. While freelancers do take on contract work for companies and organizations, they are ultimately self-employed
- Contract work: Working as a temporary contract worker, rather than a permanent employee
- Independent contractor: Work terms are specified by a contract with another company or individual, which is how the IRS classifies this type of work
- 1099: Used to describe the type of job. Refers to the IRS form an independent contractor fills out: form 1099-MISC
- Contract consultant: Someone who is hired for temporary consultations for specific issues within a company
- Contract-to-hire: A job that begins as a freelance, independent contractor position but has the potential to become a regular employee position if things go well
For job seekers and employees considering becoming a freelancer, FlexJobs' Career Coaching team has offered the following ten tips to get started as a successful freelancer, with more details available here: https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/get-started-freelancer/
1. Perform Market Research to Assess Demand
2. Create Your Brand
3. Build a Nest Egg
4. Understand the Paperwork
5. Get a Mentor
6. Connect with a Community
7. Market Yourself
8. Ask for Referrals
9. Take a Crash Course in Contracts
10. Learn How to Say No
*FlexJobs created the survey, which was promoted to general audiences and its subscribers/members primarily through social media and newsletters. FlexJobs used a multiple choice and multi-select question format via Survey Monkey's online platform. The survey ran from July 21, 2021 to August 9, 2021.
Demographic breakdown of the 823 freelancer respondents: Gender: women (67%), men (31%), prefer not to identify (2%); Generation: Gen Z (7%), millennial/Gen Y (37%), Gen X (36%), baby boomer (19%), the Silent Generation (1%); Education: less than a high school degree (2%), high school degree or equivalent (8%), some college but no degree (13%), associate's or bachelor's degree (47%), graduate degree (30%); Career level: entry-level (14%), experienced (52%), manager (17%), senior-level manager (17%). 39% had children 18 or younger living at home with them.
