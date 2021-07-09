LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnPoint Warranty Solutions, a leading provider of warranty services, including underwriting, service contract, and extended warranty programs, home warranty, logistics, and service management technology, has contracted with FlexTech Solutions to offer Bounce mobile screen protection on products distributed in the US market. FlexTech Solutions is a leading provider of asset returns and management, reverse and forward logistics, product routing, distribution, and liquidation, as well as repair and refurbishment services. It will offer screen protection plans on mobile devices sold in the US through its reseller and direct-to-consumerFlexTech channels.
"FlexTech seeks new opportunities to drive additional revenue for our business, while also providing additional value to our customers. The addition of the Bounce protection program to our suite of services enables FlexTech to do both. Bounce will drive incremental revenue, while also providing our resellers and direct consumers with additional peace of mind for devices they have protected with Bounce. The program is easy to sell and even simpler to fulfill if a device screen is broken. We look forward to working with the OnPoint team", stated FlexTech CEO, Rick Hurley.
Rob Christian, President, and CRO, OnPoint Warranty, stated, "FlexTech is another great win for OnPoint. It further demonstrates the value of a screen protection program that is unconnected to carrier plans, and available on new, refurbished, or in-hand devices. Interest in the Bounce program from across the industry has been phenomenal!"
About OnPoint Warranty Solutions
OnPoint was launched by customer experience experts with proven success helping global brands deliver underwriting, extended, home warranty, HVAC, and service contract programs, Bounce screen damage protection, service fulfillment, insuretech and logistics, to drive the highest levels of consumer experience in the service industry.
Building on the foundation of a global insurance ecosystem, a connected, multinational service network, an insuretech platform that facilitates front to back-end warranty sales and administration, omnichannel customer communications, OnPoint creates brand loyalty through insuretech and warranty service solutions designed to reduce risk, increase efficiency, delight consumers, and improve our customer's bottom line. For more information, visit our website: http://www.onpointwarranty.com
Media Contact
Jenniffer Breitenstein, OnPoint Warranty Solutions, LLC, +1 5023385754, jenniffer@onpointwarranty.com
SOURCE OnPoint Warranty Solutions, LLC