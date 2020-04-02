DANA POINT, Calif., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flikflix today announced its commitment to theater owners and their staff with the "Flikflix Gives" campaign.
"Theaters are just one example of how this nation's businesses have lost an opportunity to earn income." said Bill Denk, Flikflix CEO and Founder. "Fortunately, our small, bootstrapped startup can still remain open during a shelter-in-place. But, we wanted to do more. Our friends in healthcare and essential businesses are putting their lives on the line every single day. We can't match that. But the 'Flikflix Gives' initiative provides us with the ability to give to those in need while people are being entertained."
Flikflix is a free download on the Apple App Store. Through its Tinder-simple interface the app recommends content that people will enjoy on video services they already have. People can also search for a show, and learn where it's streaming.
When people see "Flikflix Gives" on the video service's button and tap to rent or purchase, Flikflix will dedicate the affiliate revenue received to assist theaters.
"We believe it's a win for everyone." said Denk. "The consumer pays no more for a rental or purchase (and gets a much needed entertainment break). The video services and studios get paid as they normally would. We're simply giving our portion of revenue to theaters and staff who are currently out of the revenue loop."
How much can Flikflix give? Denk said, "It depends upon the number of people renting and purchasing. But, here are those numbers. For a 'Home Premiere' we receive $1.35 affiliate income (from the $19.99 rental). We're giving the full $1.35. All other rentals and purchases will range from $0.30 up to $1.00. It all depends upon the price paid."
Flikflix Gives begins today and continues until U.S. theaters reopen.
About Flikflix
Flikflix has reinvented how people discover shows they'll enjoy from the popular video services they already use, through its revolutionary, patent-pending media recommendation engine. The app is available as a free app in the Apple App Store for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.
