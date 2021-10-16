SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zach Matari's October 15th drop of "Flip It" follows the success of his recent song, "Lately", the first single released by Matari with the international music distributor, EMPIRE.
The premise behind "Flip It" comes from Matari's experience in COVID quarantine as he was searching for a way to creatively push forward when looking for inspiration out in the world was not an option. Throughout a year of doom and gloom for many, Matari was fortunate to strengthen virtual relationships and discover joy in content creation.
"Last year got me on the edge, I'm so, I'm so over it, I just need to break it down and flip it…"
Through his lyrics, Matari hopes the song will inspire his listeners to recognize the impact they make on the world and flip the narrative wherever and whenever possible.
While "Flip It" features a western pop sound, Matari pays tribute to his Arab roots with the instrumentation, giving listeners a unique sound when least expected. His latest single can be listened to on all music streaming platforms: https://music.empi.re/flipit
"Flip It" is accompanied by visuals shot throughout the New York City subway system and New Jersey, featuring exciting twists, turns and dramatic scenery transitions on every corner of the screen. The video is Matari's directorial debut, which can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLYxW9N_3Ko.
ABOUT ZACH MATARI
Zach Matari is an American musician and artist with Palestinian and Brasilian roots who has shared U.S. stages with the likes of Ellie Goulding, 47 Soul, Fetty Wap, Fifth Harmony, Sabrina Carpenter, Mario, and Ziggy Marley. His previous single, "Yalla" (released in August 2020), went viral on Tiktok, with over 10 million video views, helping Zach garner a strong international following. His most recent single, "Lately", is a nostalgic bop with a powerful message. The song is an anthem demanding representation and respect for all people. Zach is a 3-time John Lennon Songwriting Contest winner.
ABOUT EMPIRE
EMPIRE is a premier, all-encompassing label, distribution & publishing company. The Company has innovated the most intuitive efficient delivery and content management system in the entertainment business while providing comprehensive and up-to-date social networking outreach and executing digital development initiatives for independent artists to showcase their work.
