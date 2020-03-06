REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Flipboard TV, a new curated video service inside the Flipboard app featuring content from publisher partners and local TV stations, debuts with 16 interest-based channels, featuring professional video from major publishers including The Associated Press, Bonnier Corporation, Bustle Digital Group, Digital Trends, Hearst Magazines, Lonely Planet, Mansueto Ventures and McClatchy. These new partnerships are filling out Flipboard TV's programming, which also includes videos from partners such as Dow Jones, Hearst Television, Penske Media, American Media, Bloomberg Media and The Recount. Flipboard's new ad-free subscription video service launches exclusively on Samsung Galaxy S20 phones today.
Since the initial Flipboard TV announcement at Samsung's S20 Unpacked event on February 11, 2020, additional publishers have signed on with Flipboard TV, including Hearst Magazines, which adds video from titles such as Elle, Seventeen, Harper's Bazaar, House Beautiful, Good Housekeeping, Cosmopolitan, Men's Health, Runner's World, Delish, Clevver News, Clevver Style, Popular Mechanics, Women's Health; Mansueto Ventures, the parent company of Fast Company and Inc. magazines; and Bustle Digital Group, which operates nine media brands including Bustle, Elite Daily, Mic, NYLON, Input, Inverse, Romper, The Outline, The Zoe Report.
These new partnerships bolster and expand Flipboard TV's interest-based video channels viewers can watch and follow. For instance, the participation of McClatchy and its 30 newsrooms including the Miami Herald and The Sacramento Bee expands local video coverage, which also includes video from dozens of local news stations from groups like Hearst Television. Video from Bonnier's publications like Cycle World, Motorcyclist, Popular Science, Saveur, Outdoor, and Field & Stream will enhance programming of Flipboard TV's outdoor and food channels. In the coming weeks and months, Flipboard expects to further expand the number of channels and partners such as Hubbard Broadcasting.
Like Flipboard, Flipboard TV is curated around topics, from hard news to entertainment and from health to tech. Flipboard TV's interest-based channels feature videos curated through a mix of editorial selection and topic-driven algorithms. Users can also follow individual publications' video feeds. (See below for full list of channels.) Flipboard TV is showing all videos without ads and costs $2.99 a month after a free three-month trial period. Flipboard shares revenue with participating publishers based on dwell time.
"We are excited to expand our partnership with Flipboard and congratulate them on this innovative launch," said Angela Lunter, senior director, business strategy and operations at McClatchy. "Flipboard is well positioned to build on its knowledge of delivering curated content by adding video to its offerings. We appreciate the team's efforts to elevate local news in this new service."
"The interest we're getting from publishers to collaborate to develop an ad-fee subscription service for video content is encouraging," said Claus Enevoldsen, Flipboard's vice president of business development. "Today, almost all publishers produce high-quality video they'd like to make more discoverable and there is an appetite to explore and experiment with new business models. Users, on the other hand, are getting used to paying for premium content, which makes me bullish about our model for Flipboard TV."
Flipboard TV launches today with the following topical video channels:
1. News
7. Business
13. Travel
2. Local
8. Tech
14. Outdoors
3. Politics
9. Food
15. Auto
4. Entertainment
10. Fitness
16. Science
5. Celebrity
11. Lifestyle
6. Sports
12. Style
About Flipboard TV
Flipboard TV is Flipboard's ad-free premium video service with short-form videos that are professionally produced by the world's best publishers and local TV stations. Viewers can follow topics like news, business or entertainment or special interest channels such as biking or surfing curated by publishers and Flipboard editors. Just like Flipboard, people can use the premium service to discover and watch digital video content aligned with their personal interests and passions.