MIAMI, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FlixLatino, the subscription video on demand service available in the United States and Puerto Rico will be offered free for 30 days. This incentive forms part of the efforts that SOMOS Next (part of the SOMOS Group's companies) is doing to support home entertainment during these times. SOMOS Next's digital platform offers content in Spanish in a variety of genres, and answers the demand, from audiences, to access more entertainment on television and electronic devices. FlixLatino is offering this free trial period without any contracts or obligations.
FlixLatino allows subscribers to enjoy the best of the Spanish cinema as well as series, documentaries and animation. The service includes the most recent series such as El Corazón del Océano, La Caza de Monteperdido, Más Hablar de Mambo, Secretos, including talent from the Iberoamerican industry such as Mario Casas, José Coronado, Gael García Bernal, Maribel Verdú, Diego Luna, Carlos Alcántara, among others. Its kids' profile, FlixLatino Kids includes animation such as Little people, Doodleboo, Elías, Mouk and Los Doozers.
Luis Guillermo Villanueva, COO of SOMOS Next, stated: "We feel that as a business, we have the responsibility of supporting the population in this unique moment where entertainment at home and on various screens, is fundamental. This extended trial will allow people to, apart from testing our service, enjoy much-needed moments of recreation during quarantine."
To take advantage of this special promotion, customers must enter the code QUEDATEENCASA through the website www.flixlatino.com.
Visitors who register on the FlixLatino website can do so until May 31 to enjoy the service for 30 days without any commitment.
About FlixLatino: FlixLatino is an SVOD service offering award-winning movies, series and documentaries originally produced in Spanish. FlixLatino's movie catalog consists of contemporary theatrical releases from Latin America and Spain, displayed in HD quality. The service refreshes titles monthly, with weekly premieres, and continuously add new content to cater to subscriber's demands. Enjoy a world of Spanish- language entertainment at your fingertips.
About SOMOS Next: SOMOS Next LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of SOMOTV LLC, focused on the development and commercialization of audiovisual Spanish content in the online environment through all currently available windows. Its lineup includes a robust film library together with dynamic children programs among other genres. Its distribution is directed through the premium digital distributors taking advantage of their applications and other technologies, with access to platforms, mobile or fixed electronic devices.
