KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Floki Inu is leading an initiative known as blackout Tuesday. The message is simple: "We are Floki." This simple phrase means that everyone can be a part of the movement which is Floki Inu. Floki Inu is a collection of all types of individuals, from a multitude of races, religions, ethnicities, and genders.
Floki Inu, at its heart, is a movement. It strives to give power back to its community by allowing them to take control of their finances. Born from a meme--Elon Musk's dog--Floki Inu strives to be a force in the cryptocurrency market. From that initiative, Floki Inu welcomes all people.
During blackout Tuesday, most of Floki Inu's partners will be posting throughout social media the simple message "We are Floki." For a moment in time, Floki Inu wants to bring the individuals of the world together for their common movement of accepting everyone as they are.
ABOUT FLOKI INU
Flok Inu is a movement created from a tweet. The ability of eccentric billionaire and self-acclaimed Dogefather Elon Musk to move the markets is unparalleled, and this time around it is with a cryptocurrency called Floki Inu. Floki Inu, which trades under the ticker FLOKI, is the first token to launch months ago when Elon Musk tweeted that he would be buying a Shiba Inu and that he would name it Floki.
Elon Musk recently tweeted that he purchased his Shiba Inu, and that he named it Floki. Within minutes of that tweet, Floki Inu's price pumped over 100%. This is just the beginning of the incoming parabolic growth. Elon Musk now owns a Shiba Inu, he named it Floki, and he will continue to tweet about his new puppy.
Floki Inu has ramped up its marketing efforts, starting with lighting up the New York Time Square sky with a billboard lasting from September through the end of the year. Floki Inu is attacking every major metropolitan area across the globe, including London, Miami, Los Angeles, Dubai, and many more, so keep a lookout for future marketing announcements.
Floki Inu will also be prominently involved in the Miami Crypto Conference in November. The event will be held on November 10-12 in the heart of Miami. Floki Inu will be showcased in the most strategic location during this conference. It will also be participating in the featured panel and workshop of the conference.
