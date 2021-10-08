PENSACOLA, Fla., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When it comes to heart-felt and distinctive pop music woven expertly into the brand, no one does it better than up-and-coming pop artist Charley Young. Couple that with unparalleled talent that is People of the Parallel, and you get the cleverly executed masterpiece that is "I Want It Now (People of the Parallel Remix)."
Charley Young's original rendition of "I Want It Now" debuted to her dedicated following on April 9th of this year and has brought her critical acclaim. Since then Charley Young has released a handful of singles, ultimately leading up to the "I Want It Now (People of the Parallel Remix)."
While Charley Young's vocalizations and overall stage presence radiate confidence, it wasn't all roses for this rising star. Having survived anorexia nervosa and depression all while coping with anxiety, Charley aspires to connect with others suffering from similar trials through her music. "Hearing how my songs and lyrics have helped or impacted a fan is what drives me to create. For me, my purpose in music is to be a lighthouse in the storm of life."
When you start to appreciate Charley Young's music through this light, it becomes transparent that this is a pop artist of extreme talent whose flavor is derivative of something special. Young reflects on the development of "I Want It Now" with tenderness, stating: " "I Want It Now" was born out of my desire to express myself fully and freely. I had been around some people who wanted me to fit into their mold, into their perception of who I should be, and this song was my protest against those expectations."
From there, it was the desire to break the mold and smash glass ceilings that drove Charley Young to source a remix of an epic magnitude from People of the Parallel. "I wanted to release an EP since it had been five years, and my wonderful team that works with me suggested an EP of remixes. I went to People of the Parallel because he is such an innovative artist: his creativity truly resists classification.
I asked him to pick a recent song of mine to remix and in the style of his choosing. I was utterly blown away when I heard his remix of "I Want It Now." He was able to really draw out the feeling and spirit of the song. He was able to encapsulate one particular line so well that I actually named my EP after it: "It's always just … been me."
Charley Young and People of the Parallel both have an unmatched capacity to connect with their listeners on a deeply intimate level. It's no surprise that these two energetic composers ended up creating the power house that is "I Want It Now (People of the Parallel Remix)." For their listeners, there is obviously more greatness ahead as Young's newest single is merely a teaser for her recently announced EP, It's Always Just...Been Me. As Young continues to amass adoring fans and a righteous team, it may be proper to say that she has come a long way from having no one by her side.
"I Want It Now (People of the Parallel Remix)" is available now.
