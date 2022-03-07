TAMPA, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital marketing agency, Bluleadz, announces that they now offer expedited HubSpot services so that businesses can launch a new website or marketing campaign within 30 or 60 days.
Project timelines can be significantly shortened by designating a marketing team that works exclusively on a client's account. This can include website development, ABM campaigns, paid media, inbound marketing, and SEO.
Clients who choose to use these services must designate a specific point of contact to meet with their outsourced Bluleadz team daily to go over strategy, completed work, and feedback.
"Launching marketing campaigns requires a lot of planning and strategizing," states Bluleadz CEO, Eric Baum. "And if you outsource the work to an agency, while it'll get done effectively, you'll have to wait your turn in their line of clients. With expedited services, now you don't have to."
These services are targeted at businesses with a time sensitive deadline or who simply have the resources to fast-track their marketing needs.
Every single campaign is designed and created on HubSpot, and once it has been launched, clients can opt to continue to receive ad hoc services whenever they need ongoing consulting or support.
"Clients get to reap the benefits of getting months of work completed in a matter of weeks," continues Baum. "Let us get it all done at a fraction of the cost of hiring your own entire in-house marketing team."
Services range between $50,000 and $75,000, and financing options are available.
As 2022 progresses, Bluleadz will continue to announce additional HubSpot support services for B2B businesses. Pricing is based on a tiered model, ensuring there's a range available for different types of budgets.
About Bluleadz
Bluleadz is a leading HubSpot Elite Solutions Partner, with over 12 years of experience helping companies transform the way they market, sell, and service their customers. As a leading HubSpot agency, they stand tall by providing comprehensive services for SaaS and technology companies using the HubSpot platform.
Aside from digital marketing and sales enablement, Bluleadz also provides HubSpot onboarding, HubSpot management, HubSpot consulting, and various other services that align with each hub, including the Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, CMS Hub, and beyond. Learn more at https://www.bluleadz.com/
Media Contact
Derek Couts, Bluleadz, 1 (866) 995-8720, derek@bluleadz.com
SOURCE Bluleadz