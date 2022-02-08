CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2020 a new technology created with LED wall virtual production and made famous by Jon Favreau on "The Mandalorian" shook up traditional filmmaking to its core and it's starting to catch fire with production companies like Netflix, Paramount and others as the cheaper, better, faster, safer way to make films. In late 2020 The Airlot team recognized a few key trends. Virtual production was forever going to change the way movies and TV are made. The lack of sound stage inventory, Hollywood has over 96% occupancy rate for sound stages resulting in a steadily increasing need for space. The content budgets for streamers like Netflix, Amazon, Paramount, Disney + and others reached a combined $250 Billion in 2021. This content spend figure is predicted to increase to about $172 Billion by 2025.
The Airlot, Inc monetizes space and properties leading the way to fill the need for stage space and looks to be the Airbnb for streamers like Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Universal and other content producers that benefit from shooting on virtual production stages. The Airlot's first stage is Airlot 21, a 22,000 sf stage, the largest LED virtual production stage in Florida with 120' circumference, 80' diameter and 23' high LED wall. The Airlot, Inc is partnered with the best in the business using state of the art technology from 4Wall, Brompton, Disguise, Unreal and Redspy. The Airlot 21 is modular and can accommodate any production. With The Airlot 21 virtual production stage creatives can previsualize, virtual scout and collaborate remotely. Unprecedented In-camera visual effects create a workflow of speed, efficiency and creative freedom never before achieved in Hollywood filmmaking. Shooting with virtual production is a budget cost saving of 30% to 50%.
In addition to The Airlot 21 virtual production stage, being on the backlot at Universal provides producers and filmmakers with unprecedented support services by the Universal Studios Florida Production Group (USFPG). From hotels, parking, catering, additional production sound stage and support space, offices, makeup and other services as well as connections to local vendors, talent and equipment, make shooting at Airlot 21 the go to for productions small and large. Partnering with The Airlot 21 is Pamela Tuscany, Vice President, Production. "We are so thrilled to be a part of this dynamic new production method The Airlot 21 will be providing to our clients and long-time production partners. The Airlot 21 is the perfect addition to the deep bench strength of production services and talent available in Orlando and at Universal".
Virtual production is here to stay and The Airlot is setting the stage for Hollywood productions to reap the rewards. The Airlot works at the studio level to help filmmakers and producers embrace the future with The Airlot as a turnkey virtual production solution for any size production.
The Airlot's strategy is to help accelerate Hollywood's transition to virtual production. At The Airlot, we partner with Hollywood to merge and monetize stages with virtual production and allow the filmmakers to create in the new world of virtual production where imagination is only the beginning.
On February 24th, 2022 for Industry Professionals and Press The Airlot and Universal Orlando are hosting an open house at The Airlot Stage 21 on the backlot of Universal Studios Orlando, Florida. Email info@theairlot.com for more information and to receive your pass.
Media Contact
Angel Howansky, The Publicity Team, +1 562 458-6700, Publicistangel@aol.com
SOURCE The Airlot