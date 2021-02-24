LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The undefeated megastar Floyd Mayweather and longtime friend CEO Jas Mathur celebrated their birthdays in an extravagant week of events in Miami bringing out some of the biggest names in the city. The main event which kicked off Thursday was complete with an elaborate Miami Vice-Futuristic theme where extreme Covid-19 precautions were put in place, guests provided proof of negative COVID19 test, given temperature checks, and custom Limitless x TMT gold masks were provided to guests upon entering.
The party was a massive undertaking with first-class treatment and amenities at every turn. The synergy of The Money Team and Limitless was palpable. Floyd and Jas were electric in their bespoke gold and black coordinated attire. Guests enjoyed themed cocktails with a full premium bar, gourmet hors d'oeuvres and desserts, performances by roller skaters and aerialists topped with a performance from one of Mayweather and Jas' favorite R&B Artists, Jacquees.
The birthday celebration continued with a private dinner for the team on Friday, an outdoor mansion party on Star Island on Saturday and the birthday weekend concluded with a private yacht party on Monday.
Attendees across the events included the family and close friends of both Floyd & Jas from political figures to music's top emcees such as Rick Ross, Tank, Ty Law, Terrance J, Angela Simmons, Jason Lee, Laura Govan, Montana Tucker, DJ Irie, Larsa Pippen, WWE's Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and many more.
The unique week of events was powered by; Limitless, TMT, Wright Productions, CSE, Tony "The Closer" Robinson, and more.
About Jas Mathur
Founder and CEO of Emblaze ONE Inc., Limitless Performance Inc. (LimitlessX), OneShot Keto, and Divatrim. Emblaze ONE Inc. is an award-winning global interactive and web development agency. Emblaze ONE Inc. is the powerhouse behind world-renowned brands. LimitlessX is a creative and empowering lifestyle agency that specializes in the full spectrum of digital advertising and marketing.
