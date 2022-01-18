SYDNEY and NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fluent Commerce, provider of the leading cloud-native distributed Order Management System (OMS), announced today the next-generation Fluent Store web app, powered by Fluent Order Management. Developed in response to client demand, this modern, highly configurable web app will help retailers and brands increase staff productivity, reduce training time and order errors, and increase pick and pack efficiency.
Fluent Store was designed to empower business users, allowing them to configure the UX for a faster, lower cost rollout and help accelerate development of new components, without a technical background. Most importantly, Fluent Store allows for configuration of a custom pick and pack process, as retailers and brands know that there is no "one size fits all" approach to store fulfillment.
Fluent Store features include:
- Support for a tailored pick and pack strategy
- Store-to-store shipping and receiving
- BOPIS/Click and Collect
- BORIS/Return in Store
- & more
Each of these features can be easily configured, allowing those using Fluent Store the ability to adapt quickly to consumer expectations and market forces as necessary.
Online Sales are Up
With online sales increasing, retailers are faced with the need to increase their fulfillment capacity. In fact, online sales made up 20.9 percent of all retail sales in 2021, compared to 14.6 percent in 2019. To meet this demand, many retailers are now using store stock to fulfill online orders, whether for Buy Online Pickup In-Store or Ship from Store. However, fulfilling from stores presents unique challenges:
Store Layout
Store formats vary based on location. At a smaller store, it may make sense to pick by order, while at larger stores it is more efficient to pick by item, location or product category.
Order Prioritization
Stores must balance picking and packing orders with servicing their in-store customers. It is important for staff to view which orders need to be ready for pickup quickly, and which can wait.
In-Store Experience
Similarly, stores without dedicated staff to pick and pack orders rely on their store staff to do so, taking them away from customer interactions and leading to labor and time inefficiencies.
Returns
Staff also need a seamless way to process returns. While traditional store fulfillment tends to be very rigid, staff should have the ability to create, view and manage the return of orders quickly, regardless of delivery channel.
Staff Access
Store staff need access to the application(s) necessary to serve the in-store customer and handle an array of needs, from picking and packing to transfers and returns. Staff should have access via their preferred device—mobile, tablet or desktop—to increase productivity.
"Clients were clear in their requests for an in-store solution that's easy for associates to use while being highly adaptable to business needs," said Agnes Schliebitz-Ponthus, SVP Product, Fluent Commerce. "We are proud to continue to set the global standard for omnichannel order management."
Fluent Store is the only in-store pick and pack application designed to be adapted to each unique business while simultaneously allowing sellers to meet and exceed customer expectations.
###
About Fluent Commerce
Fluent Commerce is a global software company focused on distributed order management for omnichannel retail. Fluent Order Management is a cloud native, fully managed and highly flexible platform. It includes the essential components for unified, headless commerce: Distributed order management, in-store pick and pack, inventory and location management, customer service, fulfillment optimization and reporting. This enables retailers and brands to enhance all their customer touchpoints whilst increasing their profit on every order.
Fluent Commerce works with global and regional brands such as JD Sports, L'Oréal, GrandVision, Aldo, Ted Baker and Marks & Spencer. For more information visit https://fluentcommerce.com
Media Contact
Jeff Tieszen, Touchdown PR, (512) 585-8728, fluentUS@touchdownpr.com
SOURCE Fluent Commerce