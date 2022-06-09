The 5-Night Disco Cruise Will Set Sail August 19, 2022 from the Port of Miami
MIAMI, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Relatively new to the Miami nightlife scene, Fluid™ has quickly become the hottest "disco party with a purpose" in South Florida. Created by charity matchmaker, Todd Krim, Founder of The Krim Group, and inspired by Studio 54, Fluid is known for attracting a diverse and inclusive crowd that enjoys music and fashion, as well as attracting high-profile socialites and celebrities to each event. Fluid™ prides itself on creating an inclusive environment, both ego and label-free, where people can be their true, authentic selves. The carefully curated crowds revel in disco dance performances, music by an ever-changing roster of celebrity and local DJs, delectable craft cocktails and top-tier V.I.P. treatment. Through its non-profit arm, Fluid Gives, Fluid™ has supported a variety of different charities including Clean Miami Beach, Lotus House and the It Gets Better Project.
This August, Fluid™ will host a series of disco parties aboard Virgin Voyages, a hip and trendy newcomer in the cruise industry. Virgin Voyages' luxurious ship, Scarlet Lady, will leave from the Port of Miami for a five-night Caribbean adventure with stops in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Bimini, Bahamas. Guests will be able to enjoy this tropical once-in-a-lifetime experience aboard this exclusively adult ship and encouraged to mix, mingle and make new connections while at sea. Five-star dining, spa treatments, curated shore excursions, surprise celebrity guests, and live performances are just a few of the exciting things that await those who book a voyage.
"Taking Fluid™ aboard Virgin Voyages was a natural progression for us because the Virgin brand values the same things we do. Inclusivity, diversity and elevated experiences," explains Todd Krim, Founder of the Fluid™ brand. "Virgin Voyages' 'come as you are' ethos resonates with us and the Fluid™ audience, making the brand the obvious choice to partner with on this epic voyage."
"We're very excited to collaborate with Fluid™ to bring this incredible experience to our Sailors, said David Darden, Senior Manager of Influencer Marketing at Virgin Voyages. "Diversity and acceptance are some of our key pillars, so we can't wait to bring people of all different backgrounds together on the ship. The judgement-free atmosphere we've cultivated, paired with the vibe of this crowd is going to make for one truly unforgettable moment."
The Fluid™ Disco Voyage is expected to sell-out fast, so people are encouraged to book early by clicking on the following link and entering "FLUID" as the Access Key: https://virg.in/ZtCY
For more info, visit http://www.FluidDiscoParty.com.
About Fluid
Inspired by the iconic days of disco, Fluid™ is Studio 54 reimagined. This revolutionary nightlife concept was created by changemaker Todd Krim, widely known as 'Mr. Charity.' He wanted to produce a fun-loving, post-pandemic party reflective of the times in which we live, free of judgment and filled with love. Continuing his tradition of giving back, a portion of the proceeds from each event benefits a different non-profit. The Fluid™ Philosophy has already spread like wildfire in Miami, attracting high profile socialites and celebrities to each event. The carefully curated crowds at Fluid™ revel in disco dance performances, music by an ever-changing roster of celebrity and local DJs, delectable craft cocktails and top-tier V.I.P. treatment. Everyone who attends is connected by their mutual respect for varied lifestyles and the inherent beauty in diversity. Follow Fluid™ on Instagram: @FluidDiscoParty
About Virgin Voyages
Virgin Voyages is a new lifestyle travel brand focused on delivering irresistible cruise vacations. Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady - the first and second ships in the fleet - were designed to reflect a yacht's sleek luxury, offering the intimate, elevated experience of a boutique hotel at sea. Featuring spaces designed by some of the top names in contemporary interiors, our Lady Ships are exclusively adult, a sanctuary at sea for the 18+ traveler. A dose of Vitamin Sea is naturally intertwined across the entire ship, with well-being, relaxation and rejuvenation at the forefront. Our fleet sails to 100 of the world's most incredible destinations with 25+ unique itineraries across four continents. Each sailing offers alluring entertainment and Michelin-inspired menus served across 20+ world-class eateries. With a modern twist on luxury, coupled with discerning design, Virgin Voyages offers incredible value for its Sailors, including food, essential drinks, WiFi and group fitness classes, all covered in the voyage fare.
