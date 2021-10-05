TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flybits, the leading digital experience platform for financial services, today announced its growth in the U.S, notably with TD Bank and Members 1st Federal Credit Union. Powered by Flybits, TD for Me, a digital concierge now available within the U.S. mobile app, proactively provides personalized guidance, services, and recommendations to U.S. TD customers based on their context, location, and interests. Such collaborations empower banks to bring better experiences to their customers at speed and scale while redefining customers' expectations about the future of digital banking.
"We are helping banks to rapidly transform their apps into destinations that move beyond transactions, particularly during a time where meaningful advice and personalized recommendations are critical levers to building trust," says Sean Frigault, Vice President of Customer Success at Flybits. "Through our platform, our customers can increase engagement with their customers, by offering them real-time, value-added offers in the moments they are needed, which is a true testament to the success of such partnerships and the market need for predictive and proactive customer experiences."
With Flybits, banks can solve a major key challenge faced by many - maximizing the value of their digital assets and positioning themselves for the seismic shift happening across the industry with the emergence of next-generation data and AI technologies, evolving customer expectations, and the rise of big tech. "We are always looking for new ways to build on the trusted relationship we have with our customers," said Rizwan Khalfan, Chief Digital and Payments Officer, TD Bank Group. "Leveraging our relationship with Flybits we have been able to create new experiences for our customers where they feel supported and connected through our digital properties."
TD has been recognized by multiple mobile banking reports as a leader in digital customer experience and most recently, was named the best consumer digital bank in Canada by Global Finance.
Since Flybits launched in the U.S, TD has deployed a dozen highly personalized experiences including biometrics, eStatements, mobile remote deposit capture, and bill pay, providing its customers with real-time access to what they need, when they need it.
In the past year, Flybits has helped financial institutions deploy a variety of personalized experiences for their customers including homebuying support, retail offers, and advice. It has also championed other innovative digital experiences including the launch of a small business empowerment program to boost engagement and traffic to local businesses, as well as credit counseling, COVID support services, and a number of experiences that promote health and wellness.
With headquarters in Toronto, and offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, New York, London, and Dubai, Flybits has expanded its team across Customer Success, Growth, Product, and Engineering to support its continued expansion in the U.S and beyond, to help banks across the globe drive innovation, agility, and revenue growth.
Media Contact
Jannine Krish
Senior Director of Marketing, Flybits
Telephone: +1 416 666 3707
Email: jannine.krish@flybits.com
About Flybits
Flybits is the leading customer experience platform for the financial services sector, delivering personalization at scale. With the most advanced capabilities in the market, its enterprise-level solution brings relevant content, products, offers, and information to a bank's digital channels based on what each individual customer needs in the moments that matter. With Flybits, banks are able to design, launch, and measure data-driven consumer experiences that deliver the right information to the right customer at the right time, while preserving their privacy.
For more information, visit http://www.flybits.com.
About TD
The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on April 30, 2021. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.
Media Contact
Jannine Krish, Flybits, 1 416 666 3707, jkrish@flybits.com
SOURCE Flybits