TORONTO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flybits, the leading digital experience platform for financial services, today announces the release of Control Tower, the next significant upgrade in a series of platform offerings being announced in 2021. This new product is designed to give financial institutions more control and flexibility when managing projects and teams across regions, organizations, and automatically adheres to the privacy and data regulations of the deployed geography. At a time when 73% of consumers' interactions with banks have migrated to digital, it is crucial for financial institutions to offer impactful and timely recommendations that help people.
"Banks today are increasing their efforts to reach out to customers on a 1:1 level, however when managing teams and projects across regions the experience can become cumbersome, making it difficult to deploy projects quickly and potentially resulting in missed opportunities," says Petar Kramaric, Chief Technology Officer at Flybits. "Control Tower gives Financial Institutions a much easier way to manage multiple customer experiences, team access, regulatory requirements, and data residency protocols—all in one centralized source, thereby enabling institutions to go to market faster with more engaging mobile experiences."
Control Tower not only has an intuitive user interface but also provides a holistic view for administrators to organize global teams and manage data access globally with reduced complexity.
Control Tower offers the following benefits to administrators:
- Centralized control for projects and teams across regions, lines of business, and functional groups to increase collaboration
- Increased flexibility with the management of teams and sub-teams
- Strong control over projects, regional deployments, and privacy regulations
In addition to the launch of Control Tower and our recent announcement of Experience Studio 2.0, Flybits is excited to release a number of new products and enhancements to be announced in the upcoming months.
