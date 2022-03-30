Future Media Conferences and NAB Show announce new programming focused on how remote and post-production have evolved over the last two years. As key learning hubs within the Experiential Zones in the Create and Connect halls, the Post Production Corner and Remote Production Corner will feature more than twenty 30-minute sessions each April 24-27.
NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Future Media Conferences and NAB Show announce new programming focused on how remote and post-production have evolved over the last two years.
As key learning hubs within the Experiential Zones in the Create and Connect halls, the Post Production Corner and Remote Production Corner will feature more than twenty 30-minute sessions each April 24-27.
"Our goal is to reconnect the industry and provide cutting-edge training and best practices to help professionals continue to succeed and thrive," says Ben Kozuch, of Future Media Conferences.
The Post Production Corner is designed to support post-production professionals during this crucial stage of the creative process. From color correction to essential editing techniques, attendees can expect to learn how to create superb videos for their clients. Presentations will span an array of topics including editing with Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, and Final Cut Pro. The theater will also be equipped with workstations for a hands-on learning experience.
The Remote Production Corner is designed to support video teams with their editing workflows. Presentations will cover topics surrounding hybrid events production, live streaming kits, and virtual production solutions.
"There's no better place for storytellers to learn from the best, expand their skills and see the latest tools in action than NAB Show," said NAB Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Global Connections and Events, Chris Brown. "These two new on-floor training areas are the perfect complement to the more in-depth Post|Production World program."
For more details surrounding this unique training opportunity at NAB Show in Las Vegas, please visit: https://www.ppw-conference.com/nab-show-theater/
You may also email Event Manager, Elise O'Brien at eliseo@fmctraining.com for any questions concerning upcoming training sessions.
About Future Media Conferences, LLC
FMC has been a leading provider of training for content creators around the world for over 25 years. Through live courses and conferences, FMC enables creatives to maximize the power of technology to help tell their stories. FMC is the Authorized training provider for Adobe Apple, Avid, Autodesk, Blackmagic Design, Maxon, and BorisFX. Conferences include NAB Las Vegas, Post|Production World conference, Adobe Video World, the Visual Storytelling Conference, the Remote Production Conference, Editor's Retreat, and more. For a complete list of FMC's conferences, visit futuremediaconferences.com.
About NAB Show
NAB Show, held April 23 – 27, 2022, in Las Vegas, is the premier event for content professionals in the media, entertainment, and technology ecosystem. It's the ultimate marketplace for those seeking to create superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit http://www.nabshow.com.
About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory, and public affairs. Through advocacy, education, and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at http://www.nab.org.
Media Contact
Yessenia Fabian, Future Media Concepts, 1 2122333500, yesseniaf@fmctraining.com
SOURCE Future Media Concepts