Community Arts Program (CAP) 2022 Summer Concert Series

CORAL GABLES, Fla., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every other Thursday at 8:00 p.m.—June 9 through August 18, 2022—the Community Arts Program (CAP) Summer Concert Series is back on-ground, for a 37th season titled: Starry, Starry Nights Return! In the historic, Spanish-revival style setting of Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ across from the world-famous Biltmore Hotel, concertgoers will again have the unique opportunity to be awed and entertained by some of the music industry's most talented and revered classical and jazz luminaries. The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau are among key supporters of the Series.

ARTIST ROSTER – CAP 2022 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

Download the Electronic Press Kit (EPK): https://communityartsprogram.org/press-room/

June 9Ken PEplowski

In a tribute to jazz legend Benny Goodman - clarinetist extraordinaire, Ken Peplowski, joins John C. O'Leary (piano), Alejandro Arenas (bass), and Mark Feinman (drums).

June 23 – timothy chooi

Acclaimed violinist with honors that include the Joseph Joachim International Violin Competition First Prize. A mesmerizing concert with dazzling piano accompaniment.

July 7 – chico pinheiro

Leading figure—in and outside the Brazilian music scene—Brazilian jazz guitar master Chico Pinheiro joins Helio Alves (piano), Sam Minaie (bass), and Alex Kautz (drums).

July 21 – brass institutes of america quintet 

Full of energy, astonishing musicianship, compelling music, and absolute fun! A mesmerizing ensemble - with classical to Broadway repertoire and beyond!

AUGUST 4CHRISTIAN SANDS

Five-time GRAMMY® nominee brings an evening of solo jazz piano - from standards to incredible originals.

AUGUST 18QUIANA LYNELL

Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Competition finalist is a feast of soul, gospel, R&B, groove, and jazz. Her vocal prowess sparkles with a band of incredible instrumentalists!

CONCERT TICKET PRICES

General Admission Ticket:  $35 advance; $40 at the door 

Individual Patron Ticket: $50 advance; $55 at the door

Includes reserved, general seating within rows 1 through 9

Patron Series: $270 ($30 savings!) ALL SIX concerts

Includes reserved, general seating within rows 1 through 9

Patron Mini-Series: $190 ($10 savings!) FOUR concerts of one's choice

Includes reserved, general seating within rows 1 through 9

TICKET-ORDER INFORMATION

305.448.7421, ext. 153. 

https://communityartsprogram.org/tickets/

VISA and MasterCard are accepted.

VENUE DIRECTIONS

Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ is located at 3010 De Soto Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL, USA 33134. It is directly across from the Biltmore Hotel and five miles from Miami International Airport.  

Contact:

Mark Hart



335873@email4pr.com



786-423-3071

