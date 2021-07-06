BOSTON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Food Gardening Network, publisher of Food Gardening Magazine, has released their July 2021 issue, which reveals a list of the best vegetables to plant in July, along with how-to videos on creating a custom DIY drip irrigation system and recipes featuring their plants of the month: Dill, Gooseberries, and Green Beans.
The July issue of Food Gardening Magazine includes several cooking and gardening videos with Senior Editor Amanda MacArthur, one of which is sharing her favorite 7 Vegetables to Plant in July for this month's issue. Below is a synopsis of these curated favorites:
1. Beans - Bush beans, or green beans, mature in about 45 days and they love to be planted in warm soil.
2. Cabbage - Cabbage will take a little over two months to grow, and it can be a bit picky about the soil, but the vegetable is loaded with Vitamin C, iron, folate, and potassium.
3. Brussels sprouts - Hardy Brussels sprouts can thrive in cooler temperatures. This is a slow-growing plant, but a little light frost actually sweetens up the flavor a bit.
4. Lettuce - Lettuce grows quickly as long as you have a nice spot with partial shade. Plus, it's relatively easy for beginning gardeners.
5. Mustard Greens - Like lettuce, mustard greens are pretty easy to grow, and even tolerate a light frost. They work well in the ground, in raised beds, and in containers.
6. Radishes - Radishes may be among the world's easiest veggies to plant in July. From seed to table, you only need three weeks, and they aren't too picky about things like soil and temperature.
7. Beets - Another delightful root vegetable, beets can survive frost and even short spells of temperatures well below freezing. They are a culinary powerhouse, too. You can boil or roast them, grate them raw into salads, and the greens are wonderfully delicious.
The Food Gardening Magazine July 2021 issue features three how-to videos in total including:
1. How to Create a Custom DIY Drip Irrigation System for Raised Beds for Under $100: If you have a raised bed garden, you know how quickly the soil can dry out, and this simple custom solution costs less than $100.
2. The Biggest Differences Between Planting in Raised Beds vs. In-Ground: This is not a pro and con list, but there are some differences between a raised bed and an in-ground garden to consider.
3. One-Pot Creamy Green Bean Chicken Recipe: This easy meal is grain-free, gluten-free, and cooks up easy and fresh from the garden.
In addition to the instructional videos, the July issue of Food Gardening Magazine shares some interesting ways you can take advantage of a very fragrant herb in 12 Uses for Dill You Grow at Home.
Another feature in the July 2021 issue includes 5 Things to Know Before You Start Growing Gooseberries, including the former federal ban on gooseberry plants.
And if you love beans, the July issue answers the question, Pole Beans vs. Bush Beans: Which are Better to Grow? Aside from the fact that any beans are good to grow, there are some things to think about when you determine which variety to plant, like your space and whether or not you want a big harvest all at once or an easy-does-it gradual harvest.
View the July 2021 issue of Food Gardening Magazine now.
About Food Gardening Network: Food Gardening Network was founded by home food gardeners and for home food gardeners—the mission is to serve gardeners with tips, tools, advice, and recipes for growing and enjoying good food at home. During the Covid-19 pandemic that began in 2020, it became apparent that home food gardening would grow beyond a hobby for many home gardeners. Food Gardening Network launched in January of 2021 as an all-encompassing resource for gardeners of all skill levels, with in-depth articles on planning, planting, maintaining, and harvesting home garden crops. Food Gardening Network also includes easy-to-prepare recipes so home gardeners can enjoy the fruits of their labors in delicious, creative ways.
Contact: To request complimentary press access to Food Gardening Network, or to speak with a member of our team, please contact Christy Page at Christy@Mequoda.com or (617) 217-2559. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest on @FoodGardeningNW and on Facebook @FoodGardeningNetwork
Media Contact
Christy Page, Food Gardening Network, (617) 217-2559, christy@mequoda.com
SOURCE Food Gardening Network