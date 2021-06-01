BOSTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Food Gardening Network, publisher of Food Gardening Magazine, has released their June 2021 issue, which reveals a list of the best fruits and vegetables to plant in June, along how-to videos on garden planning and recipes featuring their plants of the month: Lemons, Okra, and Wheat.
The June issue of Food Gardening Magazine includes how-to videos with Senior Editor Amanda MacArthur, one of which is sharing her favorite 10 Fruits and Vegetables to Plant in June for this month's issue. Below is a synopsis of these curated favorites:
1. Tomatoes - Most gardeners agree that late May and early June is the best time to start planting tomatoes, after any chance of frost has passed.
2. Melons - Melons prefer the warmth, but they also like a long warm season, so Zone 3 might not be best for melons, but they can grow in Zone 5 starting in June if you buy types that require a shorter growing window.
3. Cucumbers - Cucumbers grow more quickly than any other vegetable, so you only need to start them indoors about 3 weeks before putting them in the ground.
4. Corn - Corn wants the air to be at least 60°F and three weeks beyond the last frost, which makes it a perfect June vegetable to plant.
5. Peppers - Start peppers indoors, then transplant outside in early June.
6. Squash - Really, both summer and winter squash can be planted in June, because summer squash grows quickly, and winter squash can take all season to grow.
7. Cauliflower - Sown indoors weeks ahead of time, early June is a fine time to transplant cauliflower outdoors, or even in late May.
8. Root vegetables - May was a good time to plant these, and early June is still a good time to sow carrots, radishes, beets, and potatoes.
9. Peas - While we think of peas as a spring vegetable to plant, peas are quite hardy so you can plant them anytime from March to June and even a bit beyond.
10. Kale - Hardy lettuces like kale and chard can be planted in June without too much fuss, and you can sow seeds directly into your soil at this point, you don't need to start them indoors.
The Food Gardening Magazine June 2021 issue features three how-to videos in total including:
10 Fruits and Vegetables to Plant in June: Eight vegetables and two fruits that are ready to go into the garden right now!
How to Design the Best Garden Layout for Vegetables in Your Yard: This video and article will walk you through all the steps of either designing your first garden or changing the layout of your current garden.
Candied Lemonade Cake Bread: Using one of the month's featured fruits, Lemons, readers will discover how to make candied Meyer lemons and a sweet lemon cake all in one.
In addition to the instructional videos, the June issue of Food Gardening Magazine shares how to grow a lemon tree in Meyer Lemon Tree Care 101: Outdoors and In Containers. You can read through a short history of the Meyer lemon, find out where to plant one, how to fertilize and water your Meyer lemon tree, and how to harvest and store Meyer lemons.
Another feature in the June 2021 issue includes The Best Okra Companion Plants. Okra also makes a wonderful companion plant and there are several vegetables that are great companions for okra, as well.
And if you've ever wanted to grow your own wheat, the June issue answers the question, Can You Grow Wheat at Home? Wheat is one of the oldest crops in history and is grown around the world. Don't miss this feature article, where you can discover ten tips for growing this beloved agricultural crop in your own backyard.
View the June 2021 issue of Food Gardening Magazine now.
About Food Gardening Network: Food Gardening Network was founded by home food gardeners and for home food gardeners—the mission is to serve gardeners with tips, tools, advice, and recipes for growing and enjoying good food at home. During the Covid-19 pandemic that began in 2020, it became apparent that home food gardening would grow beyond a hobby for many home gardeners. Food Gardening Network launched in January of 2021 as an all-encompassing resource for gardeners of all skill levels, with in-depth articles on planning, planting, maintaining, and harvesting home garden crops. Food Gardening Network also includes easy-to-prepare recipes so home gardeners can enjoy the fruits of their labors in delicious, creative ways.
