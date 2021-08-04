BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Food Gardening Network, publisher of Food Gardening Magazine, has released their August 2021 issue, featuring Senior Editor Amanda MacArthur's own homemade pizza dough recipes and five pizza combos with ingredients fresh from the garden.
In the article and accompanying video for How to Throw a Backyard Pizza Party from Your Garden, MacArthur invites us into her backyard to make five different fresh grilled pizza recipes. "I thought it would be fun to get into the garden to create a pizza party using fresh dough, grilling it, and then using fresh herbs and veggies from the garden to make fun little pizzas."
MacArthur provides two versions of her homemade dough recipe–one using pizza crust yeast and one with regular yeast. Both versions are simple and flavorful and result in a crisp, satisfying pizza crust. She goes on to provide five pizza combinations, with almost all of the ingredients coming straight from the garden, from the tomatoes in the classic Roasted Tomato Sauce to a delicious Basil Pesto that's a perfect way to take advantage of all that fresh basil in your garden.
The five featured recipes gathered from MacArthur's own palate, plus family and friends, include:
- Spinoccoli – White sauce (or olive oil) as the base, blanched broccoli, spinach, fresh grated/minced garlic, fresh sliced cherry tomatoes, low-moisture shredded mozzarella cheese, shredded parmesan, basil, oregano.
- BBQ Chicken – BBQ sauce as the base, red onions, cooked bacon, goat cheese, pineapples, grilled chicken, mozzarella, green onions.
- Chicken Pesto – Basil pesto as the base, sliced tomatoes, grilled chicken, parmesan, prosciutto, shallots.
- Supreme – Pizza sauce as the base, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, pepperoni, shallots, fresh sliced garlic, sliced mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, basil.
- Dessert – Honey as the base, blueberries, goat cheese, caramelized onions, prosciutto.
The August issue of Food Gardening Magazine also includes articles like 10 Summer Garden Chores for a Happy Garden, which gives gardeners a list of simple chores that will help their gardens continue to grow and produce healthy, bountiful crops.
This is also the perfect time to start crops for a fall harvest. Readers will find articles highlighting two of these vegetables. MacArthur shares How to Build a Pole Bean Teepee Trellis, and Food Gardening Magazine's Executive Director Kim Mateus shares some tips for anyone interested in Making the Most of Broccoli Growing Season: From Seed to Soup.
In all, the August issue of Food Gardening Magazine offers readers four feature articles, four how-to videos, and three Collection Close-Ups spotlighting Broccoli, Melons, and Chives. These collections offer comprehensive, in-depth information about a single fruit, herb, or vegetable, from starting seeds to dealing with pests and diseases and from nutrition facts to delicious recipes.
View the August 2021 issue of Food Gardening Magazine now.
About Food Gardening Network: Food Gardening Network was founded by home food gardeners and for home food gardeners—the mission is to serve gardeners with tips, tools, advice, and recipes for growing and enjoying good food at home. During the Covid-19 pandemic that began in 2020, it became apparent that home food gardening would grow beyond a hobby for many home gardeners. Food Gardening Network launched in January of 2021 as an all-encompassing resource for gardeners of all skill levels, with in-depth articles on planning, planting, maintaining, and harvesting home garden crops. Food Gardening Network also includes easy-to-prepare recipes so home gardeners can enjoy the fruits of their labors in delicious, creative ways.
Contact: To request complimentary press access to Food Gardening Network, or to speak with a member of our team, please contact Christy Page at Christy@Mequoda.com or (617) 217-2559. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest on @FoodGardeningNW and on Facebook @FoodGardeningNetwork
Media Contact
Christy Page, Food Gardening Network, 617-217-2559, christy@mequoda.com
SOURCE Food Gardening Network