Adopting a Plant-Based Lifestyle Becomes Easier With One Green Planet Making Its App Free for Everyone!
Enjoy vegan recipes any time of year with the Food Monster app from One Green Planet. With the holidays around the corner, be ready to indulge in plant-inspired meals for celebrations with family and friends. Featuring a whopping 20,000+ vegan recipes, the Food Monster App makes clean, healthy, plant-based eating easy for everyone.
Have a last-minute guest show up? No problem with the Food Monster App. You have instant access to delicious plant-based recipes all at your fingertips. Tired of making the same meals? Scroll through to explore new mouthwatering options so your tastebuds never have to settle for bland food again. You can explore popular themes like dairy-free cheeses, raw vegan desserts, veggie burgers, budget-friendly meals, as well as seasonal favorites. Recipes are sorted by cuisine, occasion, ingredient, and further broken down into relevant diet types like gluten-free, soy-free, grain-free, nut-free, whole foods, raw, and even vegan paleo! You can also access food features, meal plans, and popular recipes, carefully handpicked by One Green Planet's editorial team.
The Food Monster App also is going to be a game-changer for health and food brands looking to connect with the next generation of healthy eaters, who are now going to be able to create sponsored recipe collections on the app.
"As one-of-a-kind vertical mobile platform, the Food Monster App will not only be of great benefit to its users but will also allow brands and experts to connect with their target market in an intimate setting - it's a win-win for all," says Preeta Sinha who is the creator behind this groundbreaking app.
Preeta Sinha, the founder of the established trailblazing conscious lifestyle brand One Green Planet, is an immigrant from India who is passionate about eco-conscious living, plant-based lifestyles, public health, and empowering women, minorities, and underrepresented communities. She started the brand and created the app to further her commitment to a healthier lifestyle that benefits consumers and the planet.
"Making the app free is a huge step towards us meeting our underlying mission of getting people to eat more planet-friendly. Not to mention, plant-based recipes have become hugely popular amongst a broad cross-section of society as the market for health-conscious people with dietary preferences has skyrocketed!"
There are so many ways to enjoy recipes from thousands of chefs focusing on delicious, plant-based, vegan meals across many platforms - the Food Monster App, the One Green Planet website, and the new cookbook, One Green Planet's GREATEST Plant-Based Recipes from Breakfast to Dessert.
Nothing is stopping you now from a plant-based lifestyle!
Food Monster App
-The largest vegan food app in the market today
-6+ new recipes added daily
-Access recipe "Features" that make cooking choices easy by showcasing the greatest and most popular recipes, carefully handpicked by One Green Planet's editorial team for every food holiday, food type, and theme
-Subscribe to the monthly, half-yearly, and yearly subscription options to unlock premium features such as accessing 600+ category filters, creating meal plans, bookmarking recipes, and more
-Enjoy endless scrolling through mouthwatering high-definition images of recipes that contain no meat, dairy, or eggs and are fabulously planet-friendly
-Share tips, ask questions and join the thriving community of Food Monsters
-FREE download on the App Store with optional in-app purchases:
$3.99 month, $19.99 6-month, $39.99 yearly
To download the app visit: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/food-monster-5000+-recipes./id1052988561
For more information, visit https://www.onegreenplanet.org or contact tori@teamchicexecs.com.
About One Green Planet:
One Green Planet is an online guide to making conscious and compassionate choices that help people, animals, and the planet. The minority-owned female-founded brand cuts through the green noise and provides high-quality resources that empower you to reimagine the way you eat, buy, and think. Follow them on Instagram @onegreenplanet.
