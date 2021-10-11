JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast 1Q/2022, an upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) for digital football.
This segment of Advancements will explore how technology is providing football entertainment fans with digital content using the latest breakthroughs in AI and technology. With a look at AimBroad, audiences will learn how the platform uses artificial intelligence to convert football matches to digital OTT content.
"Football AI' is an intelligent platform complete with data intelligence and object-oriented decision-making algorithms analyzing and learning from 5,000+ English Premier League and Korean League games (and counting)," said Michael Jang, CEO of AimBroad. Jang added, "a salient feature of our technology is that it automatically converts all movements of football players into real-time object codes. It also analyzes player-to-player connection techniques to make new decisions in real-time based on the ever-learning neural network algorithms. We are honored to share all this information!"
Viewers will see how the technology works to create new digital culture by combining analog with digital analysis.
"The technology converts analog football analysis into real-time digital football AI," said Colin Ferguson, producer for the Advancements series. "We are excited to explore how this technology is shaking things up for football fans."
About AimBroad:
AimBroad is a real-time football AI cloud company. It offers snackable digital content for football fans and broadcasting service providers worldwide easily and quickly through the AI cloud. AimBroad makes it easy for anyone to analyze football like an expert and helps watching football on connected TV or smartphones more intuitively fun and immersive by providing rich digital content.
For more information, please visit: http://www.aimbroad.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
